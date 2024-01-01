Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Гитарист DREAM THEATER: «Очень здорово, что Mike вернулся в ... 61
*Вокалист HELMET: «Израиль говорит об уничтожении Газы, как б... 44
*Новая песня KERRY KING 40
*Приговор лидеру ICED EARTH хотят отсрочить 40
*Возвращение THE KOVENANT 28
*Вокалист HELMET: «Трампа не интересует ни эта страна, ни ее ... 25
*Новое видео THE HALO EFFECT 17
*Лидер THERION о планах на будущее 14
*JIMMY PAGE по контракту мог уволить любого участника LED ZEP... 13
*IHSAHN: «Смысла в новом альбоме EMPEROR нет» 11
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Гитарист DREAM THEATER: «Очень здорово, что Mike вернулся в ... 61
*Вокалист HELMET: «Израиль говорит об уничтожении Газы, как б... 44
*Новая песня KERRY KING 40
*Приговор лидеру ICED EARTH хотят отсрочить 40
*Возвращение THE KOVENANT 28
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Lord of the Lost

*



6 фев 2024 : 		 Вокалист HEAVEN SHALL BURN в новом видео LORD OF THE LOST

17 янв 2024 : 		 Вокалист LORD OF THE LOST: «Я бы хотел записать песню с APOCALYPTICA»

11 янв 2024 : 		 Переиздание LORD OF THE LOST выйдет зимой

6 янв 2024 : 		 Успехи в чартах LORD OF THE LOST

30 дек 2023 : 		 Кавер-версия JUDAS PRIEST от LORD OF THE LOST

6 дек 2023 : 		 Кавер-версия CUTTING CREW от LORD OF THE LOST

30 ноя 2023 : 		 Кавер-версия ROXETTE от LORD OF THE LOST

8 ноя 2023 : 		 Кавер-версия BILLY IDOL от LORD OF THE LOST

10 окт 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

11 сен 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

8 авг 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

29 июл 2023 : 		 LORD OF THE LOST без цензуры

7 июл 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

3 июн 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от LORD OF THE LOST

16 май 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

28 апр 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

5 апр 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

7 мар 2023 : 		 LORD OF THE LOST представят Германию на Евровидение

24 фев 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

2 фев 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

5 янв 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

26 дек 2022 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

20 сен 2022 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

4 авг 2022 : 		 Кавер-версия IRON MAIDEN от LORD OF THE LOST

3 май 2022 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

30 мар 2022 : 		 Кавер-версия хита Леди Гаги от LORD OF THE LOST
Показать далее
| - |

|||| 6 фев 2024

Вокалист HEAVEN SHALL BURN в новом видео LORD OF THE LOST



zoom
“The Future Of A Past Life” feat. Marcus Bischoff, новое видео LORD OF THE LOST, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из недавно выпущенной Earbook-версии альбома "Blood & Glitter":

CD 1 - Blood & Glitter
01 Blood & Glitter
02 Leave Your Hate In The Comments
03 Absolute Attitude
04 The Future Of A Past Life (feat. Marcus Bischoff)
05 No Respect For Disrespect
06 Reset The Preset (feat. Andy LaPlegua)
07 Destruction Manual
08 Dead End
09 Leaving The Planet Earth
10 Forever Lost
11 Save Our Souls (feat. Ally Storch)
12 One Last Song
13 The Look (Roxette Cover) feat. Blümchen

CD 2 - MORE "More Blood & More Glitter"
01 The Curtain Falls
02 Blood & Glitter (Extended Version feat. Jennifer Batten)
03 We Are Immortal (feat. Tribune)
04 The Sound Of Violence (feat. Aesthetic Perfection)
05 I Of The Storm (feat. Adrienne Cowan)
06 See Me Fall (feat. FLYKS)
07 noituLOVEr
08 Not My Enemy
09 Destruction Manual (Family Friendly Version)
10 Schwarz Tot Gold (feat. SWISS & Die Andern)
11 One Last Song (Piano Demo - Live at Chameleon Studios)
12 Blood & Glitter (Piano Version - Live at Sonic Pump Studios)
13 Not My Enemy (Piano Version - Live at Sonic Pump Studios)
14 Leaving The Planet Earth (Piano Version - Live at Sonic Pump Studios)
15 Blood & Glitter (Extended Action Movie Version)

LORD OF THE LOST Release Official Music Video For "The Future Of A Past Life" Feat. HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Marcus Bischoff




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 191

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом