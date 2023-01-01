One Last Song, новое видео LORD OF THE LOST, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из недавно выпущенной Earbook-версии альбома "Blood & Glitter":
CD 1 - Blood & Glitter
01 Blood & Glitter
02 Leave Your Hate In The Comments
03 Absolute Attitude
04 The Future Of A Past Life (feat. Marcus Bischoff)
05 No Respect For Disrespect
06 Reset The Preset (feat. Andy LaPlegua)
07 Destruction Manual
08 Dead End
09 Leaving The Planet Earth
10 Forever Lost
11 Save Our Souls (feat. Ally Storch)
12 One Last Song
13 The Look (Roxette Cover) feat. Blümchen
CD 2 - MORE "More Blood & More Glitter"
01 The Curtain Falls
02 Blood & Glitter (Extended Version feat. Jennifer Batten)
03 We Are Immortal (feat. Tribune)
04 The Sound Of Violence (feat. Aesthetic Perfection)
05 I Of The Storm (feat. Adrienne Cowan)
06 See Me Fall (feat. FLYKS)
07 noituLOVEr
08 Not My Enemy
09 Destruction Manual (Family Friendly Version)
10 Schwarz Tot Gold (feat. SWISS & Die Andern)
11 One Last Song (Piano Demo - Live at Chameleon Studios)
12 Blood & Glitter (Piano Version - Live at Sonic Pump Studios)
13 Not My Enemy (Piano Version - Live at Sonic Pump Studios)
14 Leaving The Planet Earth (Piano Version - Live at Sonic Pump Studios)
15 Blood & Glitter (Extended Action Movie Version)
