Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

LORD OF THE LOST



Dying On The Moon, LORD OF THE LOST, . "Swan Songs III", Napalm Records. , Earbook, - .



-:



A Splintered Mind

A One Ton Heart

Dying On The Moon (feat. Joy Frost)

Zunya

Unfeel

Deathless

Agape

Hurt Again

Amber

We Were Young (feat. Heaven Can Wait Choir)

433

Dying On The Moon (Joyless Version)

We Were Young (feat. Heaven Can Wait Choir - ZDF Version)



Swan Songs III CD2:



Loreley (Swan Songs III Version)

Morgana (Swan Songs III Version)

Black Halo (Swan Songs III Version)

Cut Me Out (Swan Songs III Version)

In Silence (Swan Songs III Version)

Seven Days of Anavrin (Swan Songs III Version)

My Heart Is Black (Swan Songs III Version)

Letters To Home (Swan Songs III Version)



Swan Symphonies III CD1:



A Splintered Mind (Swan Symphonies III Version)

A One Ton Heart (Swan Symphonies III Version)

Dying On The Moon (Swan Symphonies III Version)

Zunya (Swan Symphonies III Version)

Unfeel (Swan Symphonies III Version)

Deathless (Swan Symphonies III Version)

Agape (Swan Symphonies III Version)

Hurt Again (Swan Symphonies III Version)

Amber (Swan Symphonies III Version)

We Were Young (Swan Symphonies III Version)



Swan Symphonies III CD2:



Loreley (Swan Symphonies III Version)

Morgana (Swan Symphonies III Version)

Black Halo (Swan Symphonies III Version)

Cut Me Out (Swan Symphonies III Version)

In Silence (Swan Symphonies III Version)

Seven Days of Anavrin (Swan Symphonies III Version)

My Heart Is Black (Swan Symphonies III Version)

Letters To Home (Swan Symphonies III Version)



Swan Songs Demos:



A Splintered Mind (Demo)

A One Ton Heart (Demo)

Dying On The Moon (Demo)

Zunya (Demo)

Unfeel (Demo)

Hurt Again (Demo)

Amber (Demo)

We Were Young (Demo)



Opus X CD1:



Lament For The Condemned (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Morgana (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Prison (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Sex On Legs (Live In Hamburg 2019)

I.D.G.A.F. (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Die Tomorrow (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Black Lolita (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Dry The Rain (Live In Hamburg 2019)

One Day Everything Will Be Okay (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Credo (Live In Hamburg 2019)



Opus X CD2:



Raining Stars (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Full Metal Whore (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Loreley (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Voodoo Doll (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Forevermore (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Blood For Blood (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Six Feet Underground (Live In Hamburg 2019)

La Bomba (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Trisma (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Drag Me To Hell (Live In Hamburg 2019)



The Lord Of The Lost Ensemble 2020:



Chris Harms: Vocals, Violoncello, Semi Acoustic Guitar

π: Acoustic Guitar

Bengt Jaeschke: Acoustic Guitar

Class Grenayde: Acoustic Bass

Gared Dirge: Grand Piano

Corvin Bahn: Organ, Harpsichord, Celeste

Maline Zickow: 1st Violin

Felicitas Fischbein: 2nd Violin

Ida Luzie Phlipp: Viola

Miriam Göbel: Violoncello

Julia C. Pfänder: Contrabass

Niklas Kahl: Percussions

Daniel Möhrke: Percussions

Henrik Petschull: Percussions







