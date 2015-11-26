Arts
*

Alestorm

*



8 июл 2020 : 		 Новое видео ALESTORM

16 май 2020 : 		 Новое видео ALESTORM

27 апр 2020 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления ALESTORM

24 апр 2020 : 		 Новое видео ALESTORM

2 апр 2020 : 		 Новое видео ALESTORM

6 мар 2020 : 		 Новый альбом ALESTORM выйдет весной

9 янв 2020 : 		 ALESTORM начали запись альбома

5 янв 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от KORPIKLAANI

20 авг 2018 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления ALESTORM

20 ноя 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от ALESTORM

3 ноя 2017 : 		 Переиздание ALESTORM выйдет зимой

5 май 2017 : 		 Новое видео ALESTORM

21 апр 2017 : 		 Новое видео ALESTORM

11 мар 2017 : 		 Новый альбом ALESTORM выйдет весной

10 янв 2017 : 		 ALESTORM приступили к записи

3 июн 2016 : 		 ALESTORM продлили соглашение с лейблом

28 июл 2015 : 		 Новое видео ALESTORM

2 авг 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от ALESTORM

2 июл 2014 : 		 Семплы новых песен ALESTORM

13 июн 2014 : 		 Новое видео ALESTORM

16 май 2014 : 		 Семпл новой песни ALESTORM

17 апр 2014 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома ALESTORM

10 фев 2014 : 		 ALESTORM приступили к записи

18 окт 2013 : 		 Тизер нового DVD ALESTORM

19 сен 2013 : 		 Новый DVD ALESTORM выйдет в ноябре

11 апр 2012 : 		 Новое видео ALESTORM
Новое видео ALESTORM



“Shit Boat (No Fans)”, новое видео группы ALESTORM, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Curse Of The Crystal Coconut", выпущенного двадцать девятого мая на Napalm Records.

Трек-лист:

01. Treasure Chest Party Quest

02. Fannybaws

03. Chomp Chomp

04. Tortuga

05. Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship

06. Call Of The Waves

07. Pirate's Scorn

08. Shit Boat (No Fans)

09. Pirate Metal Drinking Crew

10. Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)

11. Henry Martin

Альбом доступен в следующих вариантах:

- Wooden Boxset (including Mediabook, exclusive 7’’ Single, Track Stems on USB Stick, Pendant, Flag, Postcards)
- 2 CD Mediabook - including 16th century interpretations of all songs
- 1 CD Jewel Case
- LP Gatefold Black Vinyl
- LP Gatefold Red Vinyl
- LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl
- LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl
- LP Gatefold Silver Vinyl (Napalm Records US Store exclusive)
- Music Cassette + Walkman Bundle in Pirate Bag Red (strictly limited to 250)
- Digital Album
- Digital Deluxe Album

ALESTORM Release ""Shit Boat (No Fans)" Animated Video



просмотров: 266

