сегодня



Новое видео ALESTORM



“Shit Boat (No Fans)”, новое видео группы ALESTORM, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Curse Of The Crystal Coconut", выпущенного двадцать девятого мая на Napalm Records.



Трек-лист:



01. Treasure Chest Party Quest



02. Fannybaws



03. Chomp Chomp



04. Tortuga



05. Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship



06. Call Of The Waves



07. Pirate's Scorn



08. Shit Boat (No Fans)



09. Pirate Metal Drinking Crew



10. Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)



11. Henry Martin



Альбом доступен в следующих вариантах:



- Wooden Boxset (including Mediabook, exclusive 7’’ Single, Track Stems on USB Stick, Pendant, Flag, Postcards)

- 2 CD Mediabook - including 16th century interpretations of all songs

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Red Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Silver Vinyl (Napalm Records US Store exclusive)

- Music Cassette + Walkman Bundle in Pirate Bag Red (strictly limited to 250)

- Digital Album

- Digital Deluxe Album







+0 -0



просмотров: 266

