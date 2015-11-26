Новое видео ALESTORM

“Shit Boat (No Fans)”, новое видео группы ALESTORM, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Curse Of The Crystal Coconut", выпущенного двадцать девятого мая на Napalm Records.
Трек-лист:
01. Treasure Chest Party Quest
02. Fannybaws
03. Chomp Chomp
04. Tortuga
05. Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship
06. Call Of The Waves
07. Pirate's Scorn
08. Shit Boat (No Fans)
09. Pirate Metal Drinking Crew
10. Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)
11. Henry Martin
Альбом доступен в следующих вариантах:
- Wooden Boxset (including Mediabook, exclusive 7’’ Single, Track Stems on USB Stick, Pendant, Flag, Postcards)
- 2 CD Mediabook - including 16th century interpretations of all songs
- 1 CD Jewel Case
- LP Gatefold Black Vinyl
- LP Gatefold Red Vinyl
- LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl
- LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl
- LP Gatefold Silver Vinyl (Napalm Records US Store exclusive)
- Music Cassette + Walkman Bundle in Pirate Bag Red (strictly limited to 250)
- Digital Album
- Digital Deluxe Album
