Новый релиз ENSLAVED выйдет летом

В этом году группе ENSLAVED исполняется тридцать лет и специально по случаю юбилея коллектив двадцать пятого июня выпустит концертный релиз Cinematic Tour 2020, который будет доступен в следующих вариантах:
- Wooden Boxset (limited edition 300 copies - handcrafted, personally named & numbered)
- Splatter Vinyl (limited edition 300 copies)
- 4x CD/DVD boxset (limited edition 1000 copies)
- 4x DVD (limited edition 1000 copies)
- digital albums
В деревянный бокс-сет войдет:
- Download card for all 4 movies
- All albums on black vinyl
- Each vinyl includes the show poster and the movies download card
- Original illustration by Tor Ola Svennevig on the inner-sleeve
- The 4 streams on DVD (PAL)
- Woven patch, enamel pin, poster flag and printed A2 poster
- Handcrafted and Autenticity Certificate
Другие версии:
Splatter Vinyl Editions
1st pressing of each album on Clear with Splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies each.
Featuring:
- Download card for all 4 movies
- Original illustration by Tor Ola Svennevig on the inner-sleeve
- All songs lyrics
4x CDs + 4x DVDs Boxset
Limited 1st press of 1000 copies, featuring:
- Download card for all 4 movies
- 4x dual layer DVDs in digipack (PAL for EU, NTSC for US)
- 4x CDs in digipack
- Slipcase with matt finish and Gold Foil
- 16 pages booklet
4x DVD
Limited 1st press of 1000 copies, featuring:
- Download card for all 4 movies
- 4x dual layer DVDs (PAL for EU, NTSC for US)
- Slipcase with matt finish and Gold Foil
- 16 pages booklet
