Концертное видео ENSLAVED

В этом году группе ENSLAVED исполняется тридцать лет, и по случаю годовщины коллектив двадцать пятого июня выпустит концертный релиз "Cinematic Tour 2020", который будет доступен в следующих вариантах:
- Wooden Boxset (limited edition 300 copies - handcrafted, personally named & numbered)
- Splatter Vinyl (limited edition 300 copies)
- 4x CD/DVD boxset (limited edition 1000 copies)
- 4x DVD (limited edition 1000 copies)
- digital albums
В деревянный бокс-сет войдут:
- Download card for all 4 movies
- All albums on black vinyl
- Each vinyl includes the show poster and the movies download card
- Original illustration by Tor Ola Svennevig on the inner-sleeve
- The 4 streams on DVD (PAL)
- Woven patch, enamel pin, poster flag and printed A2 poster
- Handcrafted and Autenticity Certificate
Другие версии:
Splatter Vinyl Editions
1st pressing of each album on Clear with Splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies each.
Featuring:
- Download card for all 4 movies
- Original illustration by Tor Ola Svennevig on the inner-sleeve
- All songs lyrics
4x CDs + 4x DVDs Boxset
Limited 1st press of 1000 copies, featuring:
- Download card for all 4 movies
- 4x dual layer DVDs in digipack (PAL for EU, NTSC for US)
- 4x CDs in digipack
- Slipcase with matt finish and Gold Foil
- 16 pages booklet
4x DVD
Limited 1st press of 1000 copies, featuring:
- Download card for all 4 movies
- 4x dual layer DVDs (PAL for EU, NTSC for US)
- Slipcase with matt finish and Gold Foil
- 16 pages booklet
Фрагмент из этого релиза, видео на "Sacred Horse", доступно ниже.
Сообщений нет
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).