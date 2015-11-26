Arts
Enslaved

7 май 2021 : 		 Концертное видео ENSLAVED

17 апр 2021 : 		 Новый релиз ENSLAVED выйдет летом

18 дек 2020 : 		 ENSLAVED сообщают из тура

9 дек 2020 : 		 История ENSLAVED на местном ТВ

27 ноя 2020 : 		 Новый стрим от ENSLAVED

16 сен 2020 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома ENSLAVED

10 сен 2020 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома ENSLAVED

3 сен 2020 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома ENSLAVED

28 авг 2020 : 		 Новое видео ENSLAVED

10 июл 2020 : 		 Новое видео ENSLAVED

22 май 2020 : 		 Новое видео ENSLAVED

10 апр 2020 : 		 ENSLAVED о названии нового альбома

25 мар 2020 : 		 Новый альбом ENSLAVED выйдет осенью

5 дек 2019 : 		 ENSLAVED отправились в студию

27 ноя 2019 : 		 ENSLAVED остались на NUCLEAR BLAST

23 окт 2018 : 		 Вокалист ENSLAVED о сериале «Викинги»: «Он просто ужасен!»

4 фев 2018 : 		 Переиздание ENSLAVED выйдет весной

17 окт 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома ENSLAVED

13 окт 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома ENSLAVED

7 окт 2017 : 		 Новое видео ENSLAVED

29 сен 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома ENSLAVED

25 авг 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома ENSLAVED

12 авг 2017 : 		 Новое видео ENSLAVED

7 авг 2017 : 		 Новый альбом ENSLAVED выйдет осенью

5 июл 2017 : 		 ENSLAVED завершили работу над альбомом

24 май 2017 : 		 ENSLAVED завершили запись
|||| 7 май 2021

Концертное видео ENSLAVED



В этом году группе ENSLAVED исполняется тридцать лет и специально по случаю юбилея коллектив двадцать пятого июня выпустит концертный релиз Cinematic Tour 2020, который будет доступен в следующих вариантах:

- Wooden Boxset (limited edition 300 copies - handcrafted, personally named & numbered)
- Splatter Vinyl (limited edition 300 copies)
- 4x CD/DVD boxset (limited edition 1000 copies)
- 4x DVD (limited edition 1000 copies)
- digital albums

В деревянный бокс-сет войдет:

- Download card for all 4 movies
- All albums on black vinyl
- Each vinyl includes the show poster and the movies download card
- Original illustration by Tor Ola Svennevig on the inner-sleeve
- The 4 streams on DVD (PAL)
- Woven patch, enamel pin, poster flag and printed A2 poster
- Handcrafted and Autenticity Certificate

Другие версии:

Splatter Vinyl Editions

1st pressing of each album on Clear with Splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies each.

Featuring:

- Download card for all 4 movies
- Original illustration by Tor Ola Svennevig on the inner-sleeve
- All songs lyrics

4x CDs + 4x DVDs Boxset

Limited 1st press of 1000 copies, featuring:

- Download card for all 4 movies
- 4x dual layer DVDs in digipack (PAL for EU, NTSC for US)
- 4x CDs in digipack
- Slipcase with matt finish and Gold Foil
- 16 pages booklet

4x DVD

Limited 1st press of 1000 copies, featuring:

- Download card for all 4 movies
- 4x dual layer DVDs (PAL for EU, NTSC for US)
- Slipcase with matt finish and Gold Foil
- 16 pages booklet

Фрагмент из этого релиза, видео на 'The Crossing', доступно ниже.

ENSLAVED Release "The Crossing" Live Video / Single



