7 май 2021



Концертное видео ENSLAVED



В этом году группе ENSLAVED исполняется тридцать лет и специально по случаю юбилея коллектив двадцать пятого июня выпустит концертный релиз Cinematic Tour 2020, который будет доступен в следующих вариантах:



- Wooden Boxset (limited edition 300 copies - handcrafted, personally named & numbered)

- Splatter Vinyl (limited edition 300 copies)

- 4x CD/DVD boxset (limited edition 1000 copies)

- 4x DVD (limited edition 1000 copies)

- digital albums



В деревянный бокс-сет войдет:



- Download card for all 4 movies

- All albums on black vinyl

- Each vinyl includes the show poster and the movies download card

- Original illustration by Tor Ola Svennevig on the inner-sleeve

- The 4 streams on DVD (PAL)

- Woven patch, enamel pin, poster flag and printed A2 poster

- Handcrafted and Autenticity Certificate



Другие версии:



Splatter Vinyl Editions



1st pressing of each album on Clear with Splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies each.



Featuring:



- Download card for all 4 movies

- Original illustration by Tor Ola Svennevig on the inner-sleeve

- All songs lyrics



4x CDs + 4x DVDs Boxset



Limited 1st press of 1000 copies, featuring:



- Download card for all 4 movies

- 4x dual layer DVDs in digipack (PAL for EU, NTSC for US)

- 4x CDs in digipack

- Slipcase with matt finish and Gold Foil

- 16 pages booklet



4x DVD



Limited 1st press of 1000 copies, featuring:



- Download card for all 4 movies

- 4x dual layer DVDs (PAL for EU, NTSC for US)

- Slipcase with matt finish and Gold Foil

- 16 pages booklet



Фрагмент из этого релиза, видео на 'The Crossing', доступно ниже.

просмотров: 174

