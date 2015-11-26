Arts
*

Myles Kennedy

*



10 май 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от MYLES KENNEDY

5 май 2021 : 		 Концертное видео MYLES KENNEDY

19 апр 2021 : 		 Акустика от MYLES KENNEDY

14 апр 2021 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY представил новое видео

1 апр 2021 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY присоединился к Couch Riffs для кавер-версии EARTH, WIND & FIRE

18 мар 2021 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY представил новый синл

17 мар 2021 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY представил новое видео

17 фев 2021 : 		 Новый альбом MYLES KENNEDY выйдет весной

31 дек 2020 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY: «Не ожидал, что будет так сложно писать некоторые тексты»

1 дек 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия IRON MAIDEN от MYLES KENNEDY

10 ноя 2020 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY о новом альбоме

22 окт 2020 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY: «JIMMY и Эдди были причиной, по которой я взял в руки гитару»

29 сен 2020 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY завершил запись альбома

15 июн 2020 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY завершил сочинение альбома

19 апр 2020 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY: «Жизнь рок-звезды — не моё»

17 янв 2020 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY: «Jimmy Page — гений!»

15 дек 2019 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY в акустике

27 авг 2019 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY о выступлении с участниками LED ZEPPELIN

5 дек 2018 : 		 Видео с выступления MYLES KENNEDY

21 окт 2018 : 		 Новое видео MYLES KENNEDY

24 мар 2018 : 		 Кавер-версия ELTON'a JOHN'a от MYLES KENNEDY

13 мар 2018 : 		 Акустика от MYLES KENNEDY

7 мар 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от MYLES KENNEDY

16 фев 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от MYLES KENNEDY

23 янв 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от MYLES KENNEDY

9 дек 2017 : 		 Новое видео MYLES KENNEDY
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Видео с текстом от MYLES KENNEDY



*
zoom
*
* *
MYLES KENNEDY опубликовали видео с текстом к новому синглу "Love Rain Down", который будет включен в выходящий четырнадцатого мая на Napalm Records альбом The Ides Of March доступный в следующих вариантах:

- Digital Album
- 1 CD Jewel Case
- 1 CD Digipack (Napalm mailorder, limited to 500 worldwide)
- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl
- 2 LP Gatefold Grey Vinyl (RoW only)
- 2 LP Gatefold Bottle Green Transparent Vinyl (Napalm mailorder, limited to 400 worldwide)
- Die Hard Limited Edition: 2 LP Gatefold Clear Splatter Mint/Violet/White Vinyl + Aluminium Print (Napalm mailorder, limited to 300 worldwide)
- Limited Deluxe Box: Glow In The Dark Vinyl + Cover Artprint + 7” Glow In The Dark "A Thousand Words” Vinyl Demo Single + Pendant + Slipmat (Napalm mailorder, limited to 700 worldwide)

Трек-лист:

"Get Along"
"A Thousand Words"
"In Stride"
"The Ides Of March"
"Wake Me When It’s Over"
"Love Rain Down"
"Tell It Like It Is"
"Moonshot"
"Wanderlust Begins"
"Sifting Through The Fire"
"Worried Mind"




просмотров: 241

