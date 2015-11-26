Arts
Myles Kennedy

10 сен 2021 : 		 Новое видео MYLES KENNEDY

27 июн 2021 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY: «В музыкальном бизнесе многое изменилось»

7 июн 2021 : 		 Концертное видео MYLES KENNEDY

19 май 2021 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY: «Slash — очень спокойный кот!»

13 май 2021 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY исполняет BLACK SABBATH

11 май 2021 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY в акустике

10 май 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от MYLES KENNEDY

5 май 2021 : 		 Концертное видео MYLES KENNEDY

19 апр 2021 : 		 Акустика от MYLES KENNEDY

14 апр 2021 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY представил новое видео

1 апр 2021 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY присоединился к Couch Riffs для кавер-версии EARTH, WIND & FIRE

18 мар 2021 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY представил новый синл

17 мар 2021 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY представил новое видео

17 фев 2021 : 		 Новый альбом MYLES KENNEDY выйдет весной

31 дек 2020 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY: «Не ожидал, что будет так сложно писать некоторые тексты»

1 дек 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия IRON MAIDEN от MYLES KENNEDY

10 ноя 2020 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY о новом альбоме

22 окт 2020 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY: «JIMMY и Эдди были причиной, по которой я взял в руки гитару»

29 сен 2020 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY завершил запись альбома

15 июн 2020 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY завершил сочинение альбома

19 апр 2020 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY: «Жизнь рок-звезды — не моё»

17 янв 2020 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY: «Jimmy Page — гений!»

15 дек 2019 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY в акустике

27 авг 2019 : 		 MYLES KENNEDY о выступлении с участниками LED ZEPPELIN

5 дек 2018 : 		 Видео с выступления MYLES KENNEDY
Новое видео MYLES KENNEDY



MYLES KENNEDY опубликовал видео к песне "A Thousand Words", которая вошла в выпущенный четырнадцатого мая на Napalm Records альбом "The Ides Of March", доступный в следующих вариантах:

- Digital Album
- 1 CD Jewel Case
- 1 CD Digipack (Napalm mailorder, limited to 500 worldwide)
- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl
- 2 LP Gatefold Grey Vinyl (RoW only)
- 2 LP Gatefold Bottle Green Transparent Vinyl (Napalm mailorder, limited to 400 worldwide)
- Die Hard Limited Edition: 2 LP Gatefold Clear Splatter Mint/Violet/White Vinyl + Aluminium Print (Napalm mailorder, limited to 300 worldwide)
- Limited Deluxe Box: Glow In The Dark Vinyl + Cover Artprint + 7” Glow In The Dark "A Thousand Words” Vinyl Demo Single + Pendant + Slipmat (Napalm mailorder, limited to 700 worldwide)

Трек-лист:

"Get Along"
"A Thousand Words"
"In Stride"
"The Ides Of March"
"Wake Me When It’s Over"
"Love Rain Down"
"Tell It Like It Is"
"Moonshot"
"Wanderlust Begins"
"Sifting Through The Fire"
"Worried Mind"

MYLES KENNEDY Releases Music Video for





