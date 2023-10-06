сегодня



Новое видео IRON SAVIOR



Together As One, новое видео IRON SAVIOR, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят с альбома группы "Firestar", который будет выпущен 6 октября 2023 года на AFM Records.



Трек-лист:



01. The Titan

02. Curse of the Machinery

03. In the Realm of Heavy Metal

04. Demise of the Tyrant

05. Firestar

06. Through the Fires of Hell

07. Mask, Cloak and Sword

08. Across the Wastelands

09. Rising from Ashes

10. Nothing Is Forever

11. Together as One







