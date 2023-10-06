Arts
Новости
Барабанщик POISON: «У Тейлор Свифт больше смелости, чем у бо... 64
Гитарист WARRANT: «Молодежь как мы уже не тусит» 42
Вокалистка STITCHED UP HEART: «Я надеюсь, что Мэ и Жо в мета... 36
Лидер MEGADETH выгнал 3.14здюков-охранников 32
Цветные винилы от METALLICA 25
*Гитарист EXODUS: «Я люблю риффы» 21
*SHARON OSBOURNE планирует открыть музей OZZY 17
*Новый альбом CANNIBAL CORPSE доступен для прослушивания 16
*Фронтмен DOKKEN ответил критикующим его фэнам: «Просто не пр... 16
*Почему Dave так любит песню SLAYER "Ghosts Of War" 13
Барабанщик POISON: «У Тейлор Свифт больше смелости, чем у бо... 64
Гитарист WARRANT: «Молодежь как мы уже не тусит» 42
Вокалистка STITCHED UP HEART: «Я надеюсь, что Мэ и Жо в мета... 36
Лидер MEGADETH выгнал 3.14здюков-охранников 32
Цветные винилы от METALLICA 25
*

Iron Savior

*



6 окт 2023 : 		 Новое видео IRON SAVIOR

12 авг 2023 : 		 Новое видео IRON SAVIOR

11 авг 2023 : 		 Лидер IRON SAVIOR о здоровье

19 июл 2023 : 		 У лидера IRON SAVIOR рак

17 июл 2023 : 		 Новая песня IRON SAVIOR

9 июн 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от IRON SAVIOR

15 авг 2022 : 		 Новый сингл IRON SAVIOR

28 июн 2022 : 		 Трек-лист нового релиза IRON SAVIOR

3 май 2022 : 		 Kai Hansen на новом сингле IRON SAVIOR

4 апр 2022 : 		 Новый сингл IRON SAVIOR

24 мар 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от IRON SAVIOR

26 окт 2021 : 		 Переиздание IRON SAVIOR выйдет осенью

4 дек 2020 : 		 Новое видео IRON SAVIOR

13 ноя 2020 : 		 Новое видео IRON SAVIOR

18 окт 2020 : 		 Новая песня IRON SAVIOR

12 окт 2020 : 		 Новый альбом IRON SAVIOR выйдет зимой

28 сен 2020 : 		 IRON SAVIOR завершили запись

13 июл 2020 : 		 Басист IRON SAVIOR здоров!

10 фев 2020 : 		 У басиста IRON SAVIOR рак

9 мар 2019 : 		 Новое видео IRON SAVIOR

23 фев 2019 : 		 Новое видео IRON SAVIOR

9 фев 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от IRON SAVIOR

18 янв 2019 : 		 Новая песня IRON SAVIOR

12 дек 2017 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления IRON SAVIOR

10 дек 2017 : 		 Перезаписанный трек IRON SAVIOR

2 ноя 2017 : 		 Перезаписанный трек IRON SAVIOR
Новое видео IRON SAVIOR



Together As One, новое видео IRON SAVIOR, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят с альбома группы "Firestar", который будет выпущен 6 октября 2023 года на AFM Records.

Трек-лист:

01. The Titan
02. Curse of the Machinery
03. In the Realm of Heavy Metal
04. Demise of the Tyrant
05. Firestar
06. Through the Fires of Hell
07. Mask, Cloak and Sword
08. Across the Wastelands
09. Rising from Ashes
10. Nothing Is Forever
11. Together as One




КомментарииСкрыть/показать 2 )

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

6 окт 2023
olly71
ух ты видеоклип и снят не на телефон . большая редкость для этой группы. Песня кстати ну очень средненькая.
Like!2
6 окт 2023
Corpsegrinder04
olly71, да там всё творчество средненькое, со времён Меготрополиса, уже 15 лет как. Очень уважаю Силка , классные песни были 97-2004. Но на протяжении последних лет, хороших песен дай Бог штук 5-7, а альбомов вагон с телегой.

просмотров: 617

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
