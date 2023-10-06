Together As One, новое видео IRON SAVIOR, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят с альбома группы "Firestar", который будет выпущен 6 октября 2023 года на AFM Records.
Трек-лист:
01. The Titan
02. Curse of the Machinery
03. In the Realm of Heavy Metal
04. Demise of the Tyrant
05. Firestar
06. Through the Fires of Hell
07. Mask, Cloak and Sword
08. Across the Wastelands
09. Rising from Ashes
10. Nothing Is Forever
11. Together as One
