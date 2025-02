VINCE NEIL не был на разбившемся самолете

One person has died and four others were injured after a crash involving a plane owned by Mötley Crüe member Vince Neil occurred on the runway this afternoon at the Scottsdale Airport. https://t.co/0gtGHMrM2E #PlaneCrash #VinceNeil #MotleyCrue #Scottsdale #Arizona #abc15 pic.twitter.com/cUolbetZp6