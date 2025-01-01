Arts
Новости
30 ноя 2025 : 		 GOJIRA выступила с GREG KUBACKI

24 ноя 2025 : 		 Вокалисту GOJIRA провели операцию

3 ноя 2025 : 		 GOJIRA отметила юбилей "From Mars To Sirius"

14 окт 2025 : 		 GOJIRA взяла первую тяжелую награду во Франции

29 авг 2025 : 		 Гитарист DECAPITATED присоединился на сцене к GOJIRA

26 авг 2025 : 		 GOJIRA выпустит альбом в 2026

24 июл 2025 : 		 GOJIRA узнала на сцене о смерти Оззи

21 июл 2025 : 		 ROBB FLYNN и GOJIRA исполнили SEPULTURA

6 июл 2025 : 		 GOJIRA выступила на финальном шоу BLACK SABBATH

3 фев 2025 : 		 GOJIRA взяли Грэмми

11 дек 2024 : 		 ROB HALFORD: «С детства за GOJIRA!»

11 дек 2024 : 		 Новое видео GOJIRA

27 ноя 2024 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA зовет в веганы

17 окт 2024 : 		 GOJIRA 8 месяцев держали в тайне факт выступления на открытии ОИ

3 сен 2024 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA: «Мы пытаемся...»

3 сен 2024 : 		 Перкуссионист SLIPKNOT о выступлении GOJIRA на открытии Олимпиады в Париже: «Я горжусь ими»

16 авг 2024 : 		 Басист AVENGED SEVENFOLD рад за GOJIRA

5 авг 2024 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA поедет спасать китоактивиста

2 авг 2024 : 		 Новое видео GOJIRA

31 июл 2024 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA отрицает, что участвовал в сатанинском шабаше

28 июл 2024 : 		 GOJIRA разогрела квиров

26 июл 2024 : 		 GOJIRA выступят на открытии Олимпиады

20 май 2024 : 		 Видео от барабанщика GOJIRA

27 окт 2023 : 		 У GOJIRA много идей

16 авг 2023 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA: «Как стал веганом, так энергия просто попёрла!»

8 июн 2023 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA продолжает переживать за климат
GOJIRA выступила с GREG KUBACKI



zoom
GOJIRA выступила с GREG KUBACKI, который подменяет Joseph Duplantier, 27 ноября на Reims Arena, Reims, France — видео доступно ниже:

01. Only Pain
02. The Axe
03. Backbone
04. Stranded
05. The Cell
06. Wisdom Comes (first performance since 2017)
07. Flying Whales
08. From The Sky
09. Another World
10. Silvera
11. Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!) ([traditional] cover)
12. Born In Winter (live debut)
13. Born For One Thing
14. The Chant
15. Amazonia

Encore:

16. L'enfant Sauvage
17. Where Dragons Dwell / To Sirius / Ocean Planet / In The Wilderness ("From Mars to Sirius" medley)
18. Global Warming (live debut)






КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 101

1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
