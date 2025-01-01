GOJIRA выступила с GREG KUBACKI, который подменяет Joseph Duplantier, 27 ноября на Reims Arena, Reims, France — видео доступно ниже:
01. Only Pain
02. The Axe
03. Backbone
04. Stranded
05. The Cell
06. Wisdom Comes (first performance since 2017)
07. Flying Whales
08. From The Sky
09. Another World
10. Silvera
11. Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!) ([traditional] cover)
12. Born In Winter (live debut)
13. Born For One Thing
14. The Chant
15. Amazonia
Encore:
16. L'enfant Sauvage
17. Where Dragons Dwell / To Sirius / Ocean Planet / In The Wilderness ("From Mars to Sirius" medley)
18. Global Warming (live debut)
