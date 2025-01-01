сегодня



GOJIRA выступила с GREG KUBACKI



GOJIRA выступила с GREG KUBACKI, который подменяет Joseph Duplantier, 27 ноября на Reims Arena, Reims, France — видео доступно ниже:



01. Only Pain

02. The Axe

03. Backbone

04. Stranded

05. The Cell

06. Wisdom Comes (first performance since 2017)

07. Flying Whales

08. From The Sky

09. Another World

10. Silvera

11. Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!) ([traditional] cover)

12. Born In Winter (live debut)

13. Born For One Thing

14. The Chant

15. Amazonia



Encore:



16. L'enfant Sauvage

17. Where Dragons Dwell / To Sirius / Ocean Planet / In The Wilderness ("From Mars to Sirius" medley)

18. Global Warming (live debut)











