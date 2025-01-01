сегодня



GOJIRA взяла первую тяжелую награду во Франции



Девятого октября в Париже, в зале Vataclan состоялось вручение первой тяжелой премии в истории Франции — Les Foudres, среди 12 номинаций которой были Foudre D'honneur, Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Artwork Of The Year, Audiovisual Creation Of The Year and Societal And Environmental Commitment Of The Year.



Победителями стали:



* Revelation Of The Year: REVNOIR

* Album Of The Year: LANDMVRKS - The Darkest Place I've Ever Been

* Artist Of The Year: LANDMVRKS

* Event Of The Year: Hellfest

* Audiovisual Creation Of The Year: Hotu and Vithia - clip for "Neo Paris" by RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR

* Live Performance Of The Year: GOJIRA at Carcassonne festival 2025

* Editorial Project Of The Year: "Children Of The Sabbath" book by Mathieu Yassef, Guillaume Fleury and Gabriel Redon

* Artwork Of The Year: Yoann Lossel – "Les Chants De L'aurore" by ALCEST (album artwork)

* Social And Environmental Commitment Of The Year: More Women On Stage campaign

* La Foudre Des Métiers De L'ombre: Frédéric Chouesne & Lorène Wienecke from Garmonbozia / Pascal Larre, stage manager / Corentin Charbonnier, photographer, editor and metal anthropologist

* Best-Selling Rock-Metal Album: ULTRA VOMIT's "La Puissance Du Pouvoir"

* La Foudre D'honneur: GOJIRA











