Новости
*

Gojira

*



14 окт 2025 : 		 GOJIRA взяла первую тяжелую награду во Франции

29 авг 2025 : 		 Гитарист DECAPITATED присоединился на сцене к GOJIRA

26 авг 2025 : 		 GOJIRA выпустит альбом в 2026

24 июл 2025 : 		 GOJIRA узнала на сцене о смерти Оззи

21 июл 2025 : 		 ROBB FLYNN и GOJIRA исполнили SEPULTURA

6 июл 2025 : 		 GOJIRA выступила на финальном шоу BLACK SABBATH

3 фев 2025 : 		 GOJIRA взяли Грэмми

11 дек 2024 : 		 ROB HALFORD: «С детства за GOJIRA!»

11 дек 2024 : 		 Новое видео GOJIRA

27 ноя 2024 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA зовет в веганы

17 окт 2024 : 		 GOJIRA 8 месяцев держали в тайне факт выступления на открытии ОИ

3 сен 2024 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA: «Мы пытаемся...»

3 сен 2024 : 		 Перкуссионист SLIPKNOT о выступлении GOJIRA на открытии Олимпиады в Париже: «Я горжусь ими»

16 авг 2024 : 		 Басист AVENGED SEVENFOLD рад за GOJIRA

5 авг 2024 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA поедет спасать китоактивиста

2 авг 2024 : 		 Новое видео GOJIRA

31 июл 2024 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA отрицает, что участвовал в сатанинском шабаше

28 июл 2024 : 		 GOJIRA разогрела квиров

26 июл 2024 : 		 GOJIRA выступят на открытии Олимпиады

20 май 2024 : 		 Видео от барабанщика GOJIRA

27 окт 2023 : 		 У GOJIRA много идей

16 авг 2023 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA: «Как стал веганом, так энергия просто попёрла!»

8 июн 2023 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA продолжает переживать за климат

11 май 2023 : 		 RANDY BLYTHE присоединился на сцене к GOJIRA

13 апр 2023 : 		 Гитарист GOJIRA — о новом материале

27 дек 2022 : 		 Барабанщик GOJIRA: «Наша цель — приносить больше пользы человечеству»
GOJIRA взяла первую тяжелую награду во Франции



Девятого октября в Париже, в зале Vataclan состоялось вручение первой тяжелой премии в истории Франции — Les Foudres, среди 12 номинаций которой были Foudre D'honneur, Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Artwork Of The Year, Audiovisual Creation Of The Year and Societal And Environmental Commitment Of The Year.

Победителями стали:

* Revelation Of The Year: REVNOIR
* Album Of The Year: LANDMVRKS - The Darkest Place I've Ever Been
* Artist Of The Year: LANDMVRKS
* Event Of The Year: Hellfest
* Audiovisual Creation Of The Year: Hotu and Vithia - clip for "Neo Paris" by RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR
* Live Performance Of The Year: GOJIRA at Carcassonne festival 2025
* Editorial Project Of The Year: "Children Of The Sabbath" book by Mathieu Yassef, Guillaume Fleury and Gabriel Redon
* Artwork Of The Year: Yoann Lossel – "Les Chants De L'aurore" by ALCEST (album artwork)
* Social And Environmental Commitment Of The Year: More Women On Stage campaign
* La Foudre Des Métiers De L'ombre: Frédéric Chouesne & Lorène Wienecke from Garmonbozia / Pascal Larre, stage manager / Corentin Charbonnier, photographer, editor and metal anthropologist
* Best-Selling Rock-Metal Album: ULTRA VOMIT's "La Puissance Du Pouvoir"
* La Foudre D'honneur: GOJIRA






просмотров: 117

1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
