Новости
*Умер ОЗЗИ ОСБОРН 115
*Лидер SINNER и PRIMAL FEAR: «Вакцина от COVID убила мое серд... 65
*Новое видео AMORPHIS 62
*Вокалист IRON MAIDEN: «У нас еще много чего припасено» 46
*MANOWAR работают над новой музыкой 34
Новости
TOP5
Gojira

24 июл 2025 : 		 GOJIRA узнала на сцене о смерти Оззи

21 июл 2025 : 		 ROBB FLYNN и GOJIRA исполнили SEPULTURA

6 июл 2025 : 		 GOJIRA выступила на финальном шоу BLACK SABBATH

3 фев 2025 : 		 GOJIRA взяли Грэмми

11 дек 2024 : 		 ROB HALFORD: «С детства за GOJIRA!»

11 дек 2024 : 		 Новое видео GOJIRA

27 ноя 2024 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA зовет в веганы

17 окт 2024 : 		 GOJIRA 8 месяцев держали в тайне факт выступления на открытии ОИ

3 сен 2024 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA: «Мы пытаемся...»

3 сен 2024 : 		 Перкуссионист SLIPKNOT о выступлении GOJIRA на открытии Олимпиады в Париже: «Я горжусь ими»

16 авг 2024 : 		 Басист AVENGED SEVENFOLD рад за GOJIRA

5 авг 2024 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA поедет спасать китоактивиста

2 авг 2024 : 		 Новое видео GOJIRA

31 июл 2024 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA отрицает, что участвовал в сатанинском шабаше

28 июл 2024 : 		 GOJIRA разогрела квиров

26 июл 2024 : 		 GOJIRA выступят на открытии Олимпиады

20 май 2024 : 		 Видео от барабанщика GOJIRA

27 окт 2023 : 		 У GOJIRA много идей

16 авг 2023 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA: «Как стал веганом, так энергия просто попёрла!»

8 июн 2023 : 		 Вокалист GOJIRA продолжает переживать за климат

11 май 2023 : 		 RANDY BLYTHE присоединился на сцене к GOJIRA

13 апр 2023 : 		 Гитарист GOJIRA — о новом материале

27 дек 2022 : 		 Барабанщик GOJIRA: «Наша цель — приносить больше пользы человечеству»

10 дек 2022 : 		 GOJIRA о новом треке

7 дек 2022 : 		 Фронтмен GOJIRA: «Сначала заряжу батарейки, а потом...»

14 окт 2022 : 		 Новая песня GOJIRA
GOJIRA узнала на сцене о смерти Оззи



Группа GOJIRA узнала о смерти Оззи Осборна во время выступления в Турции — видео доступно ниже:

Only Pain
The Axe
Backbone
Stranded
Born for One Thing
Flying Whales (Dedicated to Ozzy; Mid-song, Joe said that he received word that Ozzy Osbourne had passed.)
The Cell
From the Sky (Before the song drummer mario held up Turkish signs with questions for the audience)
Another World
Silvera
Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) ([traditional] cover) (Zıplamayan Tayyipçi)
The Chant
Amazonia




просмотров: 431

