GOJIRA узнала на сцене о смерти Оззи



Группа GOJIRA узнала о смерти Оззи Осборна во время выступления в Турции — видео доступно ниже:



Only Pain

The Axe

Backbone

Stranded

Born for One Thing

Flying Whales (Dedicated to Ozzy; Mid-song, Joe said that he received word that Ozzy Osbourne had passed.)

The Cell

From the Sky (Before the song drummer mario held up Turkish signs with questions for the audience)

Another World

Silvera

Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) ([traditional] cover) (Zıplamayan Tayyipçi)

The Chant

Amazonia







