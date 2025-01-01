GOJIRA узнала на сцене о смерти Оззи

Группа GOJIRA узнала о смерти Оззи Осборна во время выступления в Турции — видео доступно ниже:
Only Pain
The Axe
Backbone
Stranded
Born for One Thing
Flying Whales (Dedicated to Ozzy; Mid-song, Joe said that he received word that Ozzy Osbourne had passed.)
The Cell
From the Sky (Before the song drummer mario held up Turkish signs with questions for the audience)
Another World
Silvera
Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) ([traditional] cover) (Zıplamayan Tayyipçi)
The Chant
Amazonia
