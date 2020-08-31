MATT SORUM представил свою версию хита Тома Петти

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram I made this video in the desert near Pioneertown when thinking and speaking with my good friends and partners in Brazil . Brazil is like a second home to me and I traveled there often before the pandemic to work on projects with my company @sthorm.io Since then we have moved our @viralcure.global project into working on COVID-19 and supporting @hospitalhcfmusp We started the crowd funding space and raised much needed funds to help with the situation and medical supplies. Please support if you can. We’re all in this together more than ever. I call this Band The Matts as I recorded and sang all the parts myself at @escape w @chadshlosser recording and mixing ..except slide by #RandyRayMitchell ..thank you @kristabri for shooting it and @lucas_snatch for the edit and all the doctors and nurses on the front lines @hospitalhcfmusp that appear in the video . Публикация от Matt Sorum (@mattsorum) 31 Авг 2020 в 3:49 PDT
Публикация от Matt Sorum (@mattsorum) 31 Авг 2020 в 3:49 PDT
