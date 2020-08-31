Arts
1 сен 2020 : 		 MATT SORUM представил свою версию хита Тома Петти

26 авг 2020 : 		 MATT SORUM: «Не забывайте о нас, музыкантах...»

14 июл 2020 : 		 MATT SORUM: «Я начал стучать благодаря Ринго»

22 июн 2020 : 		 MATT SORUM: «Президент может собрать 19 000 в одном зале, а музыканты играть не могут?»

14 май 2020 : 		 MATT SORUM о времени в GUNS N' ROSES: «Словно смотришь чужой фильм, и ты в нём»

13 май 2020 : 		 MATT SORUM о своей студии

29 апр 2020 : 		 MATT SORUM выпустит биографию осенью

28 апр 2020 : 		 BILLY F GIBBONS и MATT SORUM в новом видео

17 апр 2020 : 		 MATT SORUM: «Я горжусь тем, что сделал с GUNS N' ROSES»

14 апр 2020 : 		 MATT SORUM исполняет GUNS N' ROSES

13 апр 2020 : 		 MATT SORUM: «Сейчас очень важно быть вместе»

8 мар 2020 : 		 Выход автобиографии MATT SORUM отложен

19 дек 2019 : 		 MATT SORUM выпустит биографию весной

17 дек 2019 : 		 MATT SORUM и BILLY F. GIBBONS отыграли на благотворительном шоу

9 фев 2018 : 		 MATT SORUM почтил память Пэта Торпи

7 фев 2018 : 		 MATT SORUM: «Оцифровка в MP3 убивает душу песни»

8 окт 2015 : 		 MATT SORUM о реюнионе GUNS N' ROSES

11 ноя 2014 : 		 MATT SORUM, STEVE STEVENS, BILLY RAY CYRUS в новом видео

17 июн 2014 : 		 Новое видео MATT SORUM

23 апр 2014 : 		 Новое видео MATT SORUM

12 мар 2014 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома MATT SORUM'S FIERCE JOY

27 фев 2014 : 		 Детали нового альбома MATT SORUM'S FIERCE JOY

31 янв 2014 : 		 Обложка нового альбома MATT SORUM'S FIERCE JOY

22 ноя 2013 : 		 MATT SORUM исполнил новую песню

14 окт 2013 : 		 MATT SORUM женился

12 сен 2013 : 		 MATT SORUM выпустит новый альбом в январе
|||| 1 сен 2020

MATT SORUM представил свою версию хита Тома Петти



MATT SORUM опубликовал видео на собственное прочтение хита Тома Петти "I Won't Back Down".

Ex-GUNS N

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

I made this video in the desert near Pioneertown when thinking and speaking with my good friends and partners in Brazil . Brazil is like a second home to me and I traveled there often before the pandemic to work on projects with my company @sthorm.io Since then we have moved our @viralcure.global project into working on COVID-19 and supporting @hospitalhcfmusp We started the crowd funding space and raised much needed funds to help with the situation and medical supplies. Please support if you can. We’re all in this together more than ever. I call this Band The Matts as I recorded and sang all the parts myself at @escape w @chadshlosser recording and mixing ..except slide by #RandyRayMitchell ..thank you @kristabri for shooting it and @lucas_snatch for the edit and all the doctors and nurses on the front lines @hospitalhcfmusp that appear in the video .

Публикация от Matt Sorum (@mattsorum)




