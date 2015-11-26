сегодня



Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE



NEAL MORSE четвертого декабря выпустит новый концертный релиз "Jesus Christ The Exorcist (Live At Morsefest 2018)", который будет доступен на DVD или Blu-ray — это запись выступления 2018 года в рамках Morsefest, в ходе которого целиком был исполнен материал альбома "Jesus Christ The Exorcist". Фрагмент из этого релиза, "Love Has Called My Name", доступен ниже.



Трек-лист:



CD1

Introduction

"Overture"

"Getaway"

"Gather The People"

"Jesus’ Baptism"

"Jesus’ Temptation"

"There Is A Highway"

"The Woman Of Seven Devils"

"Free At Last"

"The Madman Of The Gadarenes"

"Love Has Called My Name"

"Better Weather"

"The Keys To The Kingdom"

"Get Behind Me Satan"



CD2

"He Must Go To The Cross"

"Jerusalem"

"Hearts Full Of Holes"

"The Last Supper"

"Gethsemane"

"Jesus Before The Council And Peter’s Denial"

"Judas’ Death"

"Jesus Before Pilate And The Crucifixion"

"Mary At The Tomb"

"The Greatest Love Of All"

"Love Has Called My Name" (Reprise)

Morsefest 2018 End Credits



DVD / BR:

Introduction

"Overture"

"Getaway"

"Gather The People"

"Jesus’ Baptism"

"Jesus’ Temptation"

"There Is A Highway"

"The Woman Of Seven Devils"

"Free At Last"

"The Madman Of The Gadarenes"

"Love Has Called My Name"

"Better Weather"

"The Keys To The Kingdom"

"Get Behind Me Satan"

"He Must Go To The Cross"

"Jerusalem"

"Hearts Full Of Holes"

"The Last Supper"

"Gethsemane"

"Jesus Before The Council And Peter’s Denial"

"Judas’ Death"

"Jesus Before Pilate And The Crucifixion"

"Mary At The Tomb"

"The Greatest Love Of All"

"Love Has Called My Name" (Reprise)

Morsefest 2018 End Credits







