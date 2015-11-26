Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Видео с текстом от ACCEPT 87
*TED NUGENT — о победе Джо Байдена: «Дьяволы собираются захва... 45
*Новое видео и песни SYSTEM OF A DOWN 45
*Умер Кен Хенсли 38
*Новое видео DARK TRANQUILLITY 34
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Neal Morse

*



12 ноя 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE

12 окт 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE

30 авг 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от NEAL MORSE

12 авг 2020 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

19 июл 2020 : 		 NEAL MORSE представил новое видео

11 июл 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия JETHRO TULL от NEAL MORSE, MIKE PORTNOY и RANDY GEORGE

2 июл 2020 : 		 NEAL MORSE выпустит альбом осенью

19 июн 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия хита RINGO STARR от NEAL MORSE, MIKE PORTNOY и RANDY GEORGE

25 май 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия хита Джерри Рафферти от NEAL MORSE, MIKE PORTNOY и RANDY GEORGE

6 май 2020 : 		 NEAL MORSE, MIKE PORTNOY и RANDY GEORGE выпускают новый релиз

7 апр 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового трека NEAL MORSE

28 янв 2020 : 		 NEAL MORSE представил новые треки

26 дек 2019 : 		 Рождественская песня от NEAL MORSE

24 дек 2019 : 		 NEAL MORSE представил рождественский трек

18 дек 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от NEAL MORSE

31 июл 2019 : 		 Видео из проекта NEAL MORSE

3 июн 2019 : 		 Новая песня NEAL MORSE

21 апр 2019 : 		 Новая песня NEAL MORSE

12 сен 2018 : 		 NEAL MORSE на FRONTIERS MUSIC SRL

24 авг 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от NEAL MORSE

28 июн 2018 : 		 Концертное видео NEAL MORSE

18 фев 2018 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

14 фев 2018 : 		 NEAL MORSE исполняет новую песню

17 янв 2018 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

20 дек 2017 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

21 ноя 2017 : 		 Новый релиз NEAL MORSE выйдет в феврале
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE



*
zoom
*
* *
NEAL MORSE четвёртого декабря выпустит новый концертный релиз "Jesus Christ The Exorcist (Live At Morsefest 2018)", который будет доступен на DVD или Blu-ray, — это запись выступления 2018 года в рамках Morsefest, в ходе которого целиком был исполнен материал альбома "Jesus Christ The Exorcist". Фрагмент из этого релиза, "The Madman Of The Gadarenes", доступен ниже.

Трек-лист:

CD1
Introduction
"Overture"
"Getaway"
"Gather The People"
"Jesus’ Baptism"
"Jesus’ Temptation"
"There Is A Highway"
"The Woman Of Seven Devils"
"Free At Last"
"The Madman Of The Gadarenes"
"Love Has Called My Name"
"Better Weather"
"The Keys To The Kingdom"
"Get Behind Me Satan"

CD2
"He Must Go To The Cross"
"Jerusalem"
"Hearts Full Of Holes"
"The Last Supper"
"Gethsemane"
"Jesus Before The Council And Peter’s Denial"
"Judas’ Death"
"Jesus Before Pilate And The Crucifixion"
"Mary At The Tomb"
"The Greatest Love Of All"
"Love Has Called My Name" (Reprise)
Morsefest 2018 End Credits

DVD / BR:
Introduction
"Overture"
"Getaway"
"Gather The People"
"Jesus’ Baptism"
"Jesus’ Temptation"
"There Is A Highway"
"The Woman Of Seven Devils"
"Free At Last"
"The Madman Of The Gadarenes"
"Love Has Called My Name"
"Better Weather"
"The Keys To The Kingdom"
"Get Behind Me Satan"
"He Must Go To The Cross"
"Jerusalem"
"Hearts Full Of Holes"
"The Last Supper"
"Gethsemane"
"Jesus Before The Council And Peter’s Denial"
"Judas’ Death"
"Jesus Before Pilate And The Crucifixion"
"Mary At The Tomb"
"The Greatest Love Of All"
"Love Has Called My Name" (Reprise)
Morsefest 2018 End Credits

NEAL MORSE Releases



Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).


просмотров: 50

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Реклама на DARKSIDE.ru Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2020 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом