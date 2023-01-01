сегодня



Новое видео NEAL MORSE



"Like A Wall", новое видео NEAL MORSE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома "THE DREAMER - JOSEPH: PART ONE":



1. Overture

2. Prologue/Before the World Was

3. A Million Miles Away

4. Burns Like a Wheel

5. Liar, Liar

6. The Pit

7. Like a Wall

8. Gold Dust City

9. Slave Boy

10. Out of Sight, Out of Mind

11. Wait On You

12. I Will Wait on the Lord

13. Overture Reprise

14. Ultraviolet Dreams

15. Heaven in Charge of Hell (Eat ‘Em and Smile)

16. Why Have You Forsaken Me?







