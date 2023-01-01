"Like A Wall", новое видео NEAL MORSE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома "THE DREAMER - JOSEPH: PART ONE":
1. Overture
2. Prologue/Before the World Was
3. A Million Miles Away
4. Burns Like a Wheel
5. Liar, Liar
6. The Pit
7. Like a Wall
8. Gold Dust City
9. Slave Boy
10. Out of Sight, Out of Mind
11. Wait On You
12. I Will Wait on the Lord
13. Overture Reprise
14. Ultraviolet Dreams
15. Heaven in Charge of Hell (Eat ‘Em and Smile)
16. Why Have You Forsaken Me?
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет