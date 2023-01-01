Arts
Новости
Neal Morse

19 июн 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

14 май 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE BAND

19 дек 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE BAND

17 фев 2022 : 		 Вскрытие NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

9 фев 2022 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

12 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

7 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

20 авг 2021 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE BAND

28 июл 2021 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY исполняет новый трек NEAL MORSE BAND

23 июл 2021 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE BAND

27 июн 2021 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY исполняет новый трек NEAL MORSE BAND

2 июн 2021 : 		 Новый альбом NMB (NEAL MORSE BAND) выйдет летом

11 май 2021 : 		 NEAL MORSE проведёт мастер-классы

29 дек 2020 : 		 Mike Portnoy в гостях у NEAL MORSE

22 дек 2020 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

20 дек 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE

12 ноя 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE

12 окт 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE

30 авг 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от NEAL MORSE

12 авг 2020 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

19 июл 2020 : 		 NEAL MORSE представил новое видео

11 июл 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия JETHRO TULL от NEAL MORSE, MIKE PORTNOY и RANDY GEORGE

2 июл 2020 : 		 NEAL MORSE выпустит альбом осенью

19 июн 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия хита RINGO STARR от NEAL MORSE, MIKE PORTNOY и RANDY GEORGE

25 май 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия хита Джерри Рафферти от NEAL MORSE, MIKE PORTNOY и RANDY GEORGE

6 май 2020 : 		 NEAL MORSE, MIKE PORTNOY и RANDY GEORGE выпускают новый релиз
Новое видео NEAL MORSE



"Like A Wall", новое видео NEAL MORSE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома "THE DREAMER - JOSEPH: PART ONE":

1. Overture
2. Prologue/Before the World Was
3. A Million Miles Away
4. Burns Like a Wheel
5. Liar, Liar
6. The Pit
7. Like a Wall
8. Gold Dust City
9. Slave Boy
10. Out of Sight, Out of Mind
11. Wait On You
12. I Will Wait on the Lord
13. Overture Reprise
14. Ultraviolet Dreams
15. Heaven in Charge of Hell (Eat ‘Em and Smile)
16. Why Have You Forsaken Me?




