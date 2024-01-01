Arts
Новости
*SHARON OSBOURNE больше не хочет OZZY 38
*DORO PESCH: «Металл — это свобода!» 28
*David встретил Sarah 27
*ROB HALFORD 38 лет не брал в рот крепкого 24
*WOLFGANG VAN HALEN: «MESHUGGAH — это как битва динозавров» 20
13 янв 2024 : 		 Новая песня NEAL MORSE

30 ноя 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

29 окт 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

24 окт 2023 : 		 Рассказ об издании альбома NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

12 окт 2023 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

11 сен 2023 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

13 июл 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

19 июн 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

14 май 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE BAND

19 дек 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE BAND

17 фев 2022 : 		 Вскрытие NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

9 фев 2022 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

12 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

7 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

20 авг 2021 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE BAND

28 июл 2021 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY исполняет новый трек NEAL MORSE BAND

23 июл 2021 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE BAND

27 июн 2021 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY исполняет новый трек NEAL MORSE BAND

2 июн 2021 : 		 Новый альбом NMB (NEAL MORSE BAND) выйдет летом

11 май 2021 : 		 NEAL MORSE проведёт мастер-классы

29 дек 2020 : 		 Mike Portnoy в гостях у NEAL MORSE

22 дек 2020 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

20 дек 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE

12 ноя 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE

12 окт 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE

30 авг 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от NEAL MORSE
Новая песня NEAL MORSE



"Dreamer In The Jailhouse", новая песня группы NEAL MORSE, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two:

"Cosmic Mess"
"My Dream"
"Dreamer In The Jailhouse"
"All Hail"
"The Argument"
"Make Like A Breeze"
"Overture Reprise"
"I Hate My Brothers"
"Guilty As Charged"
"Reckoning"
"Bring Ben"
"Freedom Road"
"The Brothers Repent / Joseph Revealed"
"The Restoration"
"Everlasting"
"Dawning Of A New Day (God Uses Everything For Good)"

NEAL MORSE Drops New Album The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two, Shares New Single "Dreamer In The Jailhouse" (Audio)




1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
