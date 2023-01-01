Arts
Новости
*Гитарист METALLICA упал на сцене 33
*Фронтмен SYSTEM OF A DOWN о выступлении перед SLAYER в конце... 33
*Лидер SKILLET: «Квир-теория — это конец всего сущего» 32
*HELLOWEEN готовятся к работе над альбомом 19
*PHILIP ANSELMO о туре PANTERA: «Я точно знаю, что Винс и Дай... 19
*Стриминг для рокеров и металлистов 19
*Вокалистка EVANESCENCE: «50 CENT ненавидит меня до мозга кос... 15
*Фронтмен METALLICA: «Мои гитары — это проводник от высших си... 15
*MEGADETH смогут и без Kiko 15
*GENE SIMMONS: «Была бы возможность, я бы отбирал все телефон... 13
Neal Morse

*



30 ноя 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

29 окт 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

24 окт 2023 : 		 Рассказ об издании альбома NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

12 окт 2023 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

11 сен 2023 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

13 июл 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

19 июн 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

14 май 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE BAND

19 дек 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE BAND

17 фев 2022 : 		 Вскрытие NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

9 фев 2022 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

12 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

7 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

20 авг 2021 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE BAND

28 июл 2021 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY исполняет новый трек NEAL MORSE BAND

23 июл 2021 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE BAND

27 июн 2021 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY исполняет новый трек NEAL MORSE BAND

2 июн 2021 : 		 Новый альбом NMB (NEAL MORSE BAND) выйдет летом

11 май 2021 : 		 NEAL MORSE проведёт мастер-классы

29 дек 2020 : 		 Mike Portnoy в гостях у NEAL MORSE

22 дек 2020 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

20 дек 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE

12 ноя 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE

12 окт 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE

30 авг 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от NEAL MORSE

12 авг 2020 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE
Новое видео NEAL MORSE



"I Hate My Brothers", новое видео NEAL MORSE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two:

"Cosmic Mess"
"My Dream"
"Dreamer In The Jailhouse"
"All Hail"
"The Argument"
"Make Like A Breeze"
"Overture Reprise"
"I Hate My Brothers"
"Guilty As Charged"
"Reckoning"
"Bring Ben"
"Freedom Road"
"The Brothers Repent / Joseph Revealed"
"The Restoration"
"Everlasting"
"Dawning Of A New Day (God Uses Everything For Good)"




просмотров: 90

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
