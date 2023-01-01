"I Hate My Brothers", новое видео NEAL MORSE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two:
"Cosmic Mess"
"My Dream"
"Dreamer In The Jailhouse"
"All Hail"
"The Argument"
"Make Like A Breeze"
"Overture Reprise"
"I Hate My Brothers"
"Guilty As Charged"
"Reckoning"
"Bring Ben"
"Freedom Road"
"The Brothers Repent / Joseph Revealed"
"The Restoration"
"Everlasting"
"Dawning Of A New Day (God Uses Everything For Good)"
