Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*MIKE PORTNOY снова в DREAM THEATER! 63
*Лидер W.A.S.P.: «Нельзя запрещать свободу высказываний» 57
*Вокалист IN FLAMES о телефонах на концертах: «Мне по барабан... 32
*Барабанщик METALLICA о новом альбоме: «Мне нравится то, что ... 29
*DAVE LOMBARDO считает SLAYER лучшей группой из «большой четв... 29
*Вокалист SLIPKNOT: «Да нет у нас тонн бабосов!» 26
*MARKO HIETALA: «Вернусь ли я в NIGHTWISH? Это вряд ли» 19
*Барабанщик SYSTEM OF A DOWN: «Из-за моих взглядов многие от ... 18
*THE OFFSPRING что-то выпустят в 2024 17
*MARTY FRIEDMAN о важности создания собственного стиля игры: ... 17
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*MIKE PORTNOY снова в DREAM THEATER! 63
*Лидер W.A.S.P.: «Нельзя запрещать свободу высказываний» 57
*Вокалист IN FLAMES о телефонах на концертах: «Мне по барабан... 32
*Барабанщик METALLICA о новом альбоме: «Мне нравится то, что ... 29
*DAVE LOMBARDO считает SLAYER лучшей группой из «большой четв... 29
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Neal Morse

*



29 окт 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

24 окт 2023 : 		 Рассказ об издании альбома NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

12 окт 2023 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

11 сен 2023 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

13 июл 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

19 июн 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

14 май 2023 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE BAND

19 дек 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE BAND

17 фев 2022 : 		 Вскрытие NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

9 фев 2022 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

12 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

7 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS

20 авг 2021 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE BAND

28 июл 2021 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY исполняет новый трек NEAL MORSE BAND

23 июл 2021 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE BAND

27 июн 2021 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY исполняет новый трек NEAL MORSE BAND

2 июн 2021 : 		 Новый альбом NMB (NEAL MORSE BAND) выйдет летом

11 май 2021 : 		 NEAL MORSE проведёт мастер-классы

29 дек 2020 : 		 Mike Portnoy в гостях у NEAL MORSE

22 дек 2020 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

20 дек 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE

12 ноя 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE

12 окт 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NEAL MORSE

30 авг 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от NEAL MORSE

12 авг 2020 : 		 Новое видео NEAL MORSE

19 июл 2020 : 		 NEAL MORSE представил новое видео
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Новое видео NEAL MORSE



zoom
"Cosmic Mess", новое видео группы NEAL MORSE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two:

"Cosmic Mess"
"My Dream"
"Dreamer In The Jailhouse"
"All Hail"
"The Argument"
"Make Like A Breeze"
"Overture Reprise"
"I Hate My Brothers"
"Guilty As Charged"
"Reckoning"
"Bring Ben"
"Freedom Road"
"The Brothers Repent / Joseph Revealed"
"The Restoration"
"Everlasting"
"Dawning Of A New Day (God Uses Everything For Good)"

NEAL MORSE Announces New Album, The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two, Available In January;




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 89

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом