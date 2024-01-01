сегодня



Концертный релиз THE WHO выйдет весной



Mercury Studios впервые на виниле и CD первого марта выпустят концертный релиз THE WHO "Live At Shea Stadium 1982", который ранее был доступен только на DVD и Blu-ray:



3LP:





Side 1:

"Substitute"

"I Can’t Explain"

"Dangerous"

"Sister Disco"

"The Quiet One"





Side 2:

"It’s Hard"

"Eminence Front"

"Behind Blue Eyes"

"Baba O’Riley"





Side 3:

"I’m One"

"The Punk And The Godfather"

"Drowned"

"Tattoo"





Side 4:

"Cry If You Want"

"Who Are You"

"Pinball Wizard"

"See Me Feel Me"





Side 5:

"Love Reign O’er Me"

"Long Live Rock"

"Won’t Get Fooled Again"





Side 6:

"Young Man Blues"

"Naked Eye"

"I Saw Her Standing There"

"Summertime Blues"

"Twist And Shout"





2CD:





CD1:

"Substitute"

"I Can’t Explain"

"Dangerous"

"Sister Disco"

"The Quiet One"

"It’s Hard"

"Eminence Front"

"Behind Blue Eyes"

"Baba O’Riley"

"I’m One"

"The Punk And The Godfather"

"Drowned"

"Tattoo"

"Cry If You Want"





CD2:

"Who Are You"

"Pinball Wizard"

"See Me Feel Me"

"Love Reign O’er Me"

"Long Live Rock"

"Won’t Get Fooled Again"

"Young Man Blues"

"Naked Eye"

"I Saw Her Standing There"

"Summertime Blues"

"Twist And Shout"







