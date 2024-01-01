Arts
*DON DOKKEN: «Сейчас нельзя хвалить буфера» 91
*MICHAEL SCHENKER о том, почему он отклонил предложение OZZY ... 28
*WINTERSUN закончили Time II 25
*Йе в BURZUM 22
*Новая песня JUDAS PRIEST 22
*BECKY BALDWIN стала новым членом MERCYFUL FATE 21
*Фронтмен SAXON: «Я считаю, что сейчас наблюдается массовое в... 19
*Новое видео ANDRY 17
*KERRY KING: «Звучание моего проекта похоже на то, что мы дел... 13
*KIKO LOUREIRO о причинах ухода из MEGADETH: «Люди, у которых... 13
все новости группы

The Who



*

The Who

*



21 янв 2024 : 		 Концертный релиз THE WHO выйдет весной

16 янв 2024 : 		 ROGER DALTREY о будущем THE WHO

12 дек 2023 : 		 Что готовит THE WHO будущее?

30 окт 2023 : 		 Новые релизы THE WHO выйдут в феврале

29 июл 2023 : 		 Шинейд О'Коннор выступает с THE WHO

19 июл 2023 : 		 Новый бокс-сет THE WHO выйдет осенью

29 мар 2023 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза THE WHO

13 мар 2023 : 		 ROGER DALTREY — о выпуске нового альбома THE WHO: «А есть ли смысл?»

5 мар 2023 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза THE WHO

12 фев 2023 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза THE WHO

1 ноя 2022 : 		 Новое видео басиста THE WHO

13 май 2022 : 		 Переиздания THE WHO выйдет летом

10 май 2022 : 		 Видео полного выступления THE WHO

18 фев 2022 : 		 Винил THE WHO выйдет весной

15 ноя 2021 : 		 ROGER DALTREY — о новой музыке

21 июл 2021 : 		 Документальный фильм THE WHO доступен для просмотра

6 май 2021 : 		 PETE TOWNSHEND: «Я не знаю, когда ждать нового альбома THE WHO»

14 апр 2021 : 		 THE WHO и HEINZ BEANZ вновь вместе

22 мар 2021 : 		 Вышел ЕР THE WHO

1 мар 2021 : 		 В переиздание THE WHO войдут 46 неизданных треков

13 окт 2020 : 		 THE WHO переиздают альбом

6 окт 2020 : 		 Видео с выступления THE WHO

21 сен 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом THE WHO

30 июн 2020 : 		 Барабанщик JANE'S ADDICTION вместе с музыкантами из восьми стран записал кавер-версию THE WHO

9 июн 2020 : 		 ROGER DALTREY заявил, что слава с THE WHO заставила его почувствовать себя изолированным

20 мар 2020 : 		 Постер THE WHO ушёл за £11,500
| - |

|||| сегодня

Концертный релиз THE WHO выйдет весной



zoom
Mercury Studios впервые на виниле и CD первого марта выпустят концертный релиз THE WHO "Live At Shea Stadium 1982", который ранее был доступен только на DVD и Blu-ray:

3LP:


Side 1:
"Substitute"
"I Can’t Explain"
"Dangerous"
"Sister Disco"
"The Quiet One"


Side 2:
"It’s Hard"
"Eminence Front"
"Behind Blue Eyes"
"Baba O’Riley"


Side 3:
"I’m One"
"The Punk And The Godfather"
"Drowned"
"Tattoo"


Side 4:
"Cry If You Want"
"Who Are You"
"Pinball Wizard"
"See Me Feel Me"


Side 5:
"Love Reign O’er Me"
"Long Live Rock"
"Won’t Get Fooled Again"


Side 6:
"Young Man Blues"
"Naked Eye"
"I Saw Her Standing There"
"Summertime Blues"
"Twist And Shout"


2CD:


CD1:
"Substitute"
"I Can’t Explain"
"Dangerous"
"Sister Disco"
"The Quiet One"
"It’s Hard"
"Eminence Front"
"Behind Blue Eyes"
"Baba O’Riley"
"I’m One"
"The Punk And The Godfather"
"Drowned"
"Tattoo"
"Cry If You Want"


CD2:
"Who Are You"
"Pinball Wizard"
"See Me Feel Me"
"Love Reign O’er Me"
"Long Live Rock"
"Won’t Get Fooled Again"
"Young Man Blues"
"Naked Eye"
"I Saw Her Standing There"
"Summertime Blues"
"Twist And Shout"

THE WHO: Live At Shea Stadium 1982 - First Ever Audio Release Of Full Show On 2CD And 3LP Formats Available In March




Сообщений нет

просмотров: 105

