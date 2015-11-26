Видео с текстом от ALTER BRIDGE

"Last Rites", новое видео с текстом группы ALTER BRIDGE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из ЕР "Walk The Sky 2.0", выходящего 6 ноября на Napalm Records.
Трек-лист:
01. Last Rites
02. Wouldn't You Rather (Live)
03. Pay No Mind (Live)
04. Native Son (Live)
05. Godspeed (Live)
06. In The Deep (Live)
07. Dying Light (Live)
Варианты изданий:
* Jewelcase CD
* Jewelcase CD + Shirt (Napalm Records Mailorder only, ex-North America)
* Cream Vinyl LP Gatefold
* Inkspot Yellow/Black Marbled Vinyl LP Gatefold (Napalm Records Mailorder only, limited to 150 copies in North America)
* 2-CD Earbook [+Walk The Sky] (Napalm Records Mailorder only, limited to 300 copies)
* Digital Album [+Walk The Sky]
* Inkspot Yellow/Black Marbled Vinyl LP Gatefold
