*Новое видео AC/DC 82
*Вокалистка SKUNK ANANSIE: «С приходом Трампа и Брекзитом рас... 59
*ICED EARTH переиздают дебют 34
*Гитарист AC/DC заявил, что некоторым идеям риффов из нового ... 33
*Новое видео DARK TRANQUILLITY 31
Alter Bridge

4 ноя 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от ALTER BRIDGE

15 сен 2020 : 		 ALTER BRIDGE выпустят ЕР

25 авг 2020 : 		 Вокалист ALTER BRIDGE приступил к записи

14 май 2020 : 		 Гитарист ALTER BRIDGE: «Самые талантливые музыканты те ещё уроды»

26 апр 2020 : 		 Новое видео ALTER BRIDGE

24 апр 2020 : 		 ALTER BRIDGE отложили тур

17 апр 2020 : 		 Гитарист ALTER BRIDGE: «Для некоторых групп платные встречи с фанатами — способ выжить»

16 апр 2020 : 		 Оркестровая тема от ALTER BRIDGE

23 янв 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от ALTER BRIDGE

17 дек 2019 : 		 Гитарист ALTER BRIDGE назван одним из гитаристов десятилетия

14 ноя 2019 : 		 Вокалист ALTER BRIDGE об участии в фильме «Рок-звезда»

30 окт 2019 : 		 Успехи в чартах ALTER BRIDGE

4 окт 2019 : 		 Новая песня ALTER BRIDGE

13 сен 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от ALTER BRIDGE

24 авг 2019 : 		 Новая песня ALTER BRIDGE

30 июл 2019 : 		 Видео с выступления ALTER BRIDGE

26 июл 2019 : 		 Новая песня ALTER BRIDGE

1 июл 2019 : 		 Новое видео ALTER BRIDGE

15 июн 2019 : 		 Новый альбом ALTER BRIDGE выйдет в октябре

3 июн 2019 : 		 ALTER BRIDGE завершили работу над шестым альбомом

16 фев 2019 : 		 Новый альбом ALTER BRIDGE выйдет осенью

4 фев 2019 : 		 ALTER BRIDGE отправятся в студию в следующем месяце

28 ноя 2018 : 		 ALTER BRIDGE начнут запись весной

14 окт 2018 : 		 Оркестровая версия от ALTER BRIDGE

24 авг 2018 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD ALTER BRIDGE

6 авг 2018 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD ALTER BRIDGE
Видео с текстом от ALTER BRIDGE



"Last Rites", новое видео с текстом группы ALTER BRIDGE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из ЕР "Walk The Sky 2.0", выходящего 6 ноября на Napalm Records.

Трек-лист:

01. Last Rites

02. Wouldn't You Rather (Live)

03. Pay No Mind (Live)

04. Native Son (Live)

05. Godspeed (Live)

06. In The Deep (Live)

07. Dying Light (Live)

Варианты изданий:

* Jewelcase CD
* Jewelcase CD + Shirt (Napalm Records Mailorder only, ex-North America)
* Cream Vinyl LP Gatefold
* Inkspot Yellow/Black Marbled Vinyl LP Gatefold (Napalm Records Mailorder only, limited to 150 copies in North America)
* 2-CD Earbook [+Walk The Sky] (Napalm Records Mailorder only, limited to 300 copies)
* Digital Album [+Walk The Sky]
* Inkspot Yellow/Black Marbled Vinyl LP Gatefold

ALTER BRIDGE Releases Lyric Video For New Song








