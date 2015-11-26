сегодня



Видео с текстом от ALTER BRIDGE



"Last Rites", новое видео с текстом группы ALTER BRIDGE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из ЕР "Walk The Sky 2.0", выходящего 6 ноября на Napalm Records.



Трек-лист:



01. Last Rites



02. Wouldn't You Rather (Live)



03. Pay No Mind (Live)



04. Native Son (Live)



05. Godspeed (Live)



06. In The Deep (Live)



07. Dying Light (Live)



Варианты изданий:



* Jewelcase CD

* Jewelcase CD + Shirt (Napalm Records Mailorder only, ex-North America)

* Cream Vinyl LP Gatefold

* Inkspot Yellow/Black Marbled Vinyl LP Gatefold (Napalm Records Mailorder only, limited to 150 copies in North America)

* 2-CD Earbook [+Walk The Sky] (Napalm Records Mailorder only, limited to 300 copies)

* Digital Album [+Walk The Sky]

* Inkspot Yellow/Black Marbled Vinyl LP Gatefold



















+1 -1



просмотров: 408

