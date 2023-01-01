Arts
Новости
*Видео с текстом от METALLICA 14
*Барабанщик METALLICA — о "Lulu": «Эта пластинка выдержала ис... 13
*Новый сезон Бивиса и Баттхеда выйдет весной 11
*DAVE MUSTAINE рад возвращению бывшего в MEGADETH 8
*Лидер MEGADETH — о трудностях с исполнением определённых нот 8
*Как MARTY FRIEDMAN прослушивался в MEGADETH 8
*На барабанщика DEF LEPPARD напали во Флориде 8
*JASON BONHAM: «Я был настоящим олимпийским чемпионом по алка... 7
*Новая песня KILLING JOKE 7
*Бывший барабанщик MOTÖRHEAD категорически против пения ... 7
Frozen Crown

17 мар 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления FROZEN CROWN

20 фев 2023 : 		 Новая песня FROZEN CROWN

3 фев 2023 : 		 Новое видео FROZEN CROWN

17 янв 2023 : 		 Новая песня FROZEN CROWN

21 дек 2022 : 		 Новое видео FROZEN CROWN

20 дек 2022 : 		 Новая песня FROZEN CROWN

27 ноя 2022 : 		 Новый альбом FROZEN CROWN выйдет весной

5 ноя 2022 : 		 FROZEN CROWN завершили запись

18 окт 2022 : 		 Альбомы FROZEN CROWN доступны на виниле

6 сен 2022 : 		 FROZEN CROWN завершили запись

22 фев 2022 : 		 FROZEN CROWN отыграли первый за два года концерт

21 дек 2021 : 		 FROZEN CROWN выпустили кофе

2 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео FROZEN CROWN

22 июн 2021 : 		 Обучающее видео от FROZEN CROWN

19 июн 2021 : 		 Обучающее видео от FROZEN CROWN

22 май 2021 : 		 Новое видео FROZEN CROWN

27 фев 2021 : 		 Новое видео FROZEN CROWN

19 фев 2021 : 		 FROZEN CROWN представили новый состав

15 фев 2021 : 		 Новый альбом FROZEN CROWN выйдет весной

1 фев 2021 : 		 Потери во FROZEN CROWN

8 дек 2020 : 		 FROZEN CROWN работают над новым альбомом

30 июл 2020 : 		 FROZEN CROWN работают над новым альбомом

17 июл 2020 : 		 Винилы FROZEN CROWN доступны для заказа

13 май 2020 : 		 FROZEN CROWN в акустике

23 апр 2020 : 		 Акустика от FROZEN CROWN

4 апр 2020 : 		 Новое видео FROZEN CROWN
Видео с выступления FROZEN CROWN



Видео с выступления FROZEN CROWN, которое состоялось 11 марта в Милане по случаю выхода нового альбома "Call Of The North", доступно для просмотра ниже.

Сет-лист:

"Neverending"
"The Water Dancer"
"Fire in the Sky" (live debut)
"Black Heart" (live debut)
"Kings"
"Far Beyond"
"Angels in Disguise" (live debut)
"Call of the North"
"I Am the Tyrant"
"Crown Eternal" (live debut)
"In the Dark" (with Grace from Nocturna)
"Across the Sea" (with Rehn from Nocturna)
"Forever" (with Rehn e Grace from Nocturna)
"The Shieldmaiden"
"I Want Out" (Helloween)

FROZEN CROWN - Fan-Filmed Video From Call Of The North Release Show In Milan Available




просмотров: 306

