Видео с выступления FROZEN CROWN



Видео с выступления FROZEN CROWN, которое состоялось 11 марта в Милане по случаю выхода нового альбома "Call Of The North", доступно для просмотра ниже.



Сет-лист:



"Neverending"

"The Water Dancer"

"Fire in the Sky" (live debut)

"Black Heart" (live debut)

"Kings"

"Far Beyond"

"Angels in Disguise" (live debut)

"Call of the North"

"I Am the Tyrant"

"Crown Eternal" (live debut)

"In the Dark" (with Grace from Nocturna)

"Across the Sea" (with Rehn from Nocturna)

"Forever" (with Rehn e Grace from Nocturna)

"The Shieldmaiden"

"I Want Out" (Helloween)







просмотров: 306

