Ïåðåèçäàíèå JETHRO TULL âûéäåò âåñíîé

-Original album and associated recordings newly remixed by Steven Wilson

-Original album and five associated recordings mixed in DTS and Dolby AC 3, 5.1 Surround, and stereo 96/24 LPCM

-Full concert from the LA Sports Arena recorded in August 1980

-Full LA Sports Arena concert mixed by Steven Wilson in DTS and Dolby AC 3, 5.1 Surround, and stereo 96/24 LPCM

-Flat transfer of the original LP master at 96/24 LPCM stereo

-DVD of Slipstream video remixed by Steven Wilson in DTS and Dolby AC 3, 5.1 Surround, and stereo 96/24 LPCM



Òðåê-ëèñò:



CD1: Original Album and Associated Tracks

“Crossfire”

“Fylingdale Flyer”

“Working John, Working Joe”

“Black Sunday”

“Protect And Survive”

“Batteries Not Included”

“Uniform”

“4.W.D. (Low Ratio)”

“The Pine Marten’s Jig”

“And Further On”



Associated Tracks:

“Crossfire” (Extended Version)

“Working John, Working Joe” (Take 4)

“Cheerio” (Early Version)

“Coruisk”

“Slipstream Intro”



CD2: Live At The LA Sports Arena 1980 (Part 1) (Steven Wilson Stereo Remix)

“Slipstream Intro”

“Black Sunday”

“Crossfire”

“Songs From The Wood”

“Hunting Girl”

“The Pine Marten’s Jig”

“Working John, Working Joe”

“Heavy Horses”

“Band Instrumental Intro”

“Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day”

“Instrumental” (Including flute solo)



CD3: Live At The LA Sports Arena 1980 (Part 2) (Steven Wilson Stereo Remix)

“Trio Instrumental”

“Keyboard Solo”

“Batteries Not Included”

“Uniform” (including drum solo)

“Protect And Survive” (including violin solo)

“Bungle In The Jungle”

“Guitar Solo/Bass Solo/Intro To Encore”

“Aqualung”

“Locomotive Breath” / “Instrumental” / “Black Sunday”



DVD One: Original Album and Associated Tracks (Audio Only)

Contains Steven Wilson’s 2020 remix of the album and 5 associated tracks in DTS and Dolby AC 3, 5.1 surround, and stereo 96/24 LPCM. Flat transfers of the original LP master in 96/24 LPCM



DVD Two: Live At The LA Sports Arena November 1980 (Audio Only)

Contains Steven Wilson’s 2020 mix of the concert in DTS and Dolby AC 3, 5.1 surround and stereo 96/24 LPCM



DVD Three: Slipstream Video (Video)

With audio tracks remixed by Steven Wilson in DTS and Dolby AC 3, 5.1 surround and stereo 96/24 LPCM







ïðîñìîòðîâ: 284

