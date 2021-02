Ïåðåèçäàíèå JETHRO TULL âûéäåò âåñíîé

JETHRO TULL



CD DVD JETHRO TULL "A":



-Original album and associated recordings newly remixed by Steven Wilson

-Original album and five associated recordings mixed in DTS and Dolby AC 3, 5.1 Surround, and stereo 96/24 LPCM

-Full concert from the LA Sports Arena recorded in August 1980

-Full LA Sports Arena concert mixed by Steven Wilson in DTS and Dolby AC 3, 5.1 Surround, and stereo 96/24 LPCM

-Flat transfer of the original LP master at 96/24 LPCM stereo

-DVD of Slipstream video remixed by Steven Wilson in DTS and Dolby AC 3, 5.1 Surround, and stereo 96/24 LPCM



-:



CD1: Original Album and Associated Tracks

Crossfire

Fylingdale Flyer

Working John, Working Joe

Black Sunday

Protect And Survive

Batteries Not Included

Uniform

4.W.D. (Low Ratio)

The Pine Martens Jig

And Further On



Associated Tracks:

Crossfire (Extended Version)

Working John, Working Joe (Take 4)

Cheerio (Early Version)

Coruisk

Slipstream Intro



CD2: Live At The LA Sports Arena 1980 (Part 1) (Steven Wilson Stereo Remix)

Slipstream Intro

Black Sunday

Crossfire

Songs From The Wood

Hunting Girl

The Pine Martens Jig

Working John, Working Joe

Heavy Horses

Band Instrumental Intro

Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day

Instrumental (Including flute solo)



CD3: Live At The LA Sports Arena 1980 (Part 2) (Steven Wilson Stereo Remix)

Trio Instrumental

Keyboard Solo

Batteries Not Included

Uniform (including drum solo)

Protect And Survive (including violin solo)

Bungle In The Jungle

Guitar Solo/Bass Solo/Intro To Encore

Aqualung

Locomotive Breath / Instrumental / Black Sunday



DVD One: Original Album and Associated Tracks (Audio Only)

Contains Steven Wilsons 2020 remix of the album and 5 associated tracks in DTS and Dolby AC 3, 5.1 surround, and stereo 96/24 LPCM. Flat transfers of the original LP master in 96/24 LPCM



DVD Two: Live At The LA Sports Arena November 1980 (Audio Only)

Contains Steven Wilsons 2020 mix of the concert in DTS and Dolby AC 3, 5.1 surround and stereo 96/24 LPCM



DVD Three: Slipstream Video (Video)

With audio tracks remixed by Steven Wilson in DTS and Dolby AC 3, 5.1 surround and stereo 96/24 LPCM







