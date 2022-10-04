сегодня



Профессиональное видео с выступления VENOM INC.



Профессиональное видео с выступления VENOM INC., состоявшееся в рамках Keep It True Rising II Festival, доступно для просмотра ниже.



Сет-лист:



"Witching Hour"

"Black Metal"

"Die Hard"

"Leave Me in Hell"

"Countess Bathory"

"The Seven Gates of Hell"

"Teacher's Pet / Poison / Teacher's Pet"

"Buried Alive"

"Don't Burn the Witch"

"In Nomine Satanas"

"Welcome to Hell"

"Warhead"

"Stand Up (And Be Counted)"

"Rip Ride"

"Heaven's on Fire"

"In League With Satan"

"Schizo"

"Sons of Satan"

