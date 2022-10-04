Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Новый альбом SLIPKNOT доступен для прослушивания 26
*Басист ANTHRAX — об отмене тура в Европе: «Расходы выросли в... 18
*Лидер MEGADETH надеется сочинить что-нибудь с JAMES'ом HETFI... 17
*OZZY OSBOURNE не получил удовольствия от последнего альбома ... 13
*Новое видео NEVENA 10
*Новая композиция от SERJ TANKIAN 9
*FALLING IN REVERSE: «Без лэптопа мы г...» 8
*SHARON OSBOURNE — о том, почему пришлось свалить 8
*TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS: «Шокирует, что моя эпоха в JUD... 8
*FLOOR JANSEN десять лет в NIGHTWISH 7
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Новый альбом SLIPKNOT доступен для прослушивания 26
*Басист ANTHRAX — об отмене тура в Европе: «Расходы выросли в... 18
*Лидер MEGADETH надеется сочинить что-нибудь с JAMES'ом HETFI... 17
*OZZY OSBOURNE не получил удовольствия от последнего альбома ... 13
*Новое видео NEVENA 10
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Venom Inc.

*



4 окт 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления VENOM INC.

23 сен 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от VENOM INC.

20 сен 2022 : 		 Гитарист VENOM INC. — о выступлениях со SCOOTER: «Это было одним из лучших моментов в моей жизни»

6 сен 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления VENOM INC.

19 авг 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от VENOM INC.

26 июл 2022 : 		 Бывший гитарист VENOM — о METALLICA: «Они прекраснейшие ребята»

17 июн 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от VENOM INC.

17 май 2022 : 		 TONY DOLAN объяснил, почему CRONOS не может запретить использовать им слово VENOM

22 апр 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от VENOM INC.

1 мар 2022 : 		 VENOM INC. целиком исполнят альбом VENOM

27 янв 2022 : 		 VENOM INC. намекают

30 апр 2021 : 		 Бывший гитарист VENOM — о METALLICA: «Они приложили немало усилий, чтобы достичь успеха»

30 янв 2021 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления VENOM INC.

20 янв 2021 : 		 У VENOM INC. есть 24 песни

17 дек 2020 : 		 Гитарист VENOM INC. исполняется THE DEAD DAISIES

14 апр 2020 : 		 Музыканты VENOM INC., MASSACRE: По песне в день!

16 мар 2020 : 		 VENOM INC. приступили к записи

21 авг 2018 : 		 Вокалист VENOM INC. о здоровье Mantas'a

14 авг 2018 : 		 Новый альбом VENOM INC. выйдет весной

3 июн 2018 : 		 Новый сингл VENOM INC. выйдет летом

31 май 2018 : 		 Гитарист VENOM INC. перенес сердечный приступ

7 мар 2018 : 		 Барабанщик THE ABSENCE поедет в тур с VENOM INC.

8 фев 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от VENOM INC.

6 окт 2017 : 		 Гитарист VENOM INC. о бывшем вокалисте VENOM

14 авг 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома VENOM INC.

10 авг 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома VENOM INC.
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Профессиональное видео с выступления VENOM INC.



zoom
Профессиональное видео с выступления VENOM INC., состоявшееся в рамках Keep It True Rising II Festival, доступно для просмотра ниже.

Сет-лист:

"Witching Hour"
"Black Metal"
"Die Hard"
"Leave Me in Hell"
"Countess Bathory"
"The Seven Gates of Hell"
"Teacher's Pet / Poison / Teacher's Pet"
"Buried Alive"
"Don't Burn the Witch"
"In Nomine Satanas"
"Welcome to Hell"
"Warhead"
"Stand Up (And Be Counted)"
"Rip Ride"
"Heaven's on Fire"
"In League With Satan"
"Schizo"
"Sons of Satan"
"Bloodlust"

VENOM INC. - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Keep It True Rising II / Return To Hammersmith 1984 Show Streaming




Like!+2Dislike!-1


КомментарииСкрыть/показать 1 )

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

4 окт 2022
o
overgrin
Ну и Поебень!!!...тьфу

просмотров: 182

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом