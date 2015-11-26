сегодня



DEVILDRIVER исполнят материал COAL CHAMBER в рамках тура со STATIC-X



Лидер DEVILDRIVER Dez Fafara в серии твиттов подтвердил, что впервые в истории коллектива в рамках совместного тура со STATIC-X будет исполнен материал COAL CHAMBER.









so yes for the first time ever DevilDriver is playing a bunch of coal chamber songs and when you hear this shit with double kick and two guitars there’s no going back trust that! I waited years & tried to keep em separate but it’s time for me to embrace all that I am as a singer — Dez Fafara (@evilriver) January 22, 2019





I might also add that unlike others cats like zombie etc when I left coal chamber I never hung my hat on playing those songs with DevilDriver in hind sight & as I waited for things to reform it was a mistake and apologies to all who waited almost 20 years ... for — Dez Fafara (@evilriver) January 22, 2019





One short lived coal chamber run and record so here I go into the future embracing all that’s ever been me as a vocalist andkept in mind this will ONLY BE SELECT SHOWS so I would get tickets Fast as I’m seeing already tons of venues are gonna sell out ! — Dez Fafara (@evilriver) January 22, 2019





And to all of you who fucking waited around all these years I appreciate you and now is the time to get a ticket cause we are about to blow the “roof” off of the coal chamber classics and new DevilDriver from our upcoming double record staggered release GET READY ! — Dez Fafara (@evilriver) January 22, 2019





There’s times you fucking lay in bed and go “when is the right time” and that’s for anything or ... what if someone passes away etc then what then when ... and that pertains to everything as well so I thought it out & talked it out COAL CHAMBER MUSIC is YOURS not mine so.... — Dez Fafara (@evilriver) January 22, 2019





Why wait , why hold people off why make people wait the older generation the new generation that want to hear @coalchamber songs sung by the guy who fucking recorded em so AMP IT UP W DOUBLE KICK W TWO GUITARS W SOBER @evilriver AND HOLY FUCK HOLD ON IM BRINGING A MONSTER! — Dez Fafara (@evilriver) January 22, 2019





Now think DevilDriver Now think that band doing these @coalchamber songs now think holy fuck how is the stage not gonna fucking implode — Dez Fafara (@evilriver) January 22, 2019











