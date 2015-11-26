Arts
O <- TOP5 <-
*DARKSIDE TOP 2018 : Результаты 98
*Видео с текстом от BEAST IN BLACK 50
*Robbie Williams издевается над гитаристом LED ZEPPELIN, вклю... 35
*Гитарист TESTAMENT обсудил тему о гомосексуалах в хэви-метал... 29
*Вокалист U.D.O. проигнорировал совет врачей не ехать в тур 27
23 янв 2019 : 		 DEVILDRIVER исполнят материал COAL CHAMBER в рамках тура со STATIC-X

16 янв 2019 : 		 DEZ FAFARA приступил к записи вокала для DEVILDRIVER

12 окт 2018 : 		 Вокалист DEVILDRIVER два года не пьет

18 авг 2018 : 		 Переиздания DEVILDRIVER выйдут осенью

2 июл 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от DEVILDRIVER

1 июл 2018 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома DEVILDRIVER

10 июн 2018 : 		 JOHN CARTER CASH, RANDY BLYTHE в новом видео DEVILDRIVER

2 май 2018 : 		 Новая песня DEVILDRIVER

29 мар 2018 : 		 Музыканты LAMB OF GOD, FEAR FACTORY на новом альбоме DEVILDRIVER

25 май 2017 : 		 Вокалист LAMB OF GOD записывает кантри с DEVILDRIVER

12 май 2017 : 		 DEVILDRIVER будут играть песни COAL CHAMBER

14 мар 2017 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления DEVILDRIVER

2 мар 2017 : 		 DEVILDRIVER запишут альбом каверов на кантри

16 ноя 2016 : 		 Новое видео DEVILDRIVER

17 окт 2016 : 		 Гитарист DEVILDRIVER о новом проекте

16 авг 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления DEVILDRIVER

21 июл 2016 : 		 Новое видео DEVILDRIVER

27 май 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления DEVILDRIVER

13 май 2016 : 		 Новое видео DEVILDRIVER

6 май 2016 : 		 Новая песня DEVILDRIVER

18 апр 2016 : 		 Вокалист DEVILDRIVER: «За последний год я избавился от многих друзей»

19 мар 2016 : 		 Новая песня DEVILDRIVER

12 мар 2016 : 		 DEVILDRIVER нашли басиста

27 фев 2016 : 		 Фрагмент нового трека DEVILDRIVER

18 янв 2016 : 		 Фрагмент нового трека DEVILDRIVER

19 ноя 2015 : 		 Новый альбом DEVILDRIVER выйдет в мае
DEVILDRIVER исполнят материал COAL CHAMBER в рамках тура со STATIC-X



Лидер DEVILDRIVER Dez Fafara в серии твиттов подтвердил, что впервые в истории коллектива в рамках совместного тура со STATIC-X будет исполнен материал COAL CHAMBER.



DEVILDRIVER To Perform COAL CHAMBER Material On Tour With STATIC-X

























КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 97

