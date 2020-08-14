Участники BLACK SABBATH, METALLICA, SAXON, MEGADETH, Ex-GUNS N' ROSES и другие почтили память Пита Уэя
IRON MAIDEN, Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH), Biff Byford (SAXON), Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES), David Ellefson (MEGADETH), Frank Bello (ANTHRAX), Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Stephen Perkins (JANE'S ADDICTION), Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE) и другие отреагировали на известие о смерти Пита Уэя, основателя UFO, WAYSTED и THE PETE WAY BAND, скончавшегося четырнадцатого августа в возрасте 69 лет.
"Oh my Dear Pete
You have left us.
I am so sad.
Your sweet existence has left us. I am in tears.
You were more than you...
This year keeps getting worse. Pete Way, one of the “characters” of metal and fellow @AVFCOfficial supporter has passed. He supported Deadland Ritual on the show in London. Very funny man. RIP Pete. pic.twitter.com/HtX2Iu152T
Today is a sad day. @PeteWayOfficial of UFO has passed away. He was a friend, a mentor, produced @TwistedSisterNY seminal 1st album, brought us to the gates of the metal kingdom & introduced us to Lemmy who guided us the rest of the way. Love you Pete. Miss you. You rocked.
"I’m heartbroken at the news of the passing of our old friend #PeteWay especially coming so close to that of Paul Raymond & Paul Chapman. I’d known Pete since 1980 when I went to see
UFO & Girl play at the Sheffield City Hall & were mates ever since. RIP my friend.“ - Joe Elliott
Rest In Peace Pete Way of UFO.
UFO was a huge influence on me. Played their songs repeatedly in my teenage bands and I have a white Gibson Thunderbird bass because of this guy. He and Michel Schenker together in the classic lineup were magic. Absolutely gutted! @PeteWayOfficialhttps://t.co/ySTHSCvbG5
RIP Pete Way. one of my favorite & coolest looking bass players ever. If I played bass I would play a Thunderbird on my knees also. thanks for all those great UFO records. Pete Way may u find peace with your Lights… https://t.co/zXYsjkQQrk
Sad to hear one of my favorite bass players, Pete Way from UFO died today. UFOs live album “Strangers in The Night” is one of the best and I’m grateful that record helped me grow up in music and as a guitar player. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/7v6dK185PL
@FTMSeattle, my UFO tribute band, has played over 17 years raising money and awareness for Camp Oasis for kids with #CrohnsAndColitis. Stone and I have had many conversations over the years of our love for UFO. Pete was essential and will be missed. RIP 2/2
Rest in Peace #peteway#UFO ufo_band_official Terrible News!! I know we All loved Him!!! My Fave Bassist in Classic Rock.. Coolist,& Raddest,Most Fashionista Bassist from the true rock days!!! Thoughts & Prayers to… https://t.co/WPlQMoiQDt
