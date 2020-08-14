Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Участники IMMORTAL сражаются за имя 70
*SHARON OSBOURNE сказала, что GEEZER BUTLER и BILL WARD не им... 51
*DEEP PURPLE не собираются на пенсию 42
*Вокалистка LACUNA COIL: «Вот этот альбом не стоило выпускать... 42
*DEE SNIDER, SEBASTIAN BACH и MIKE PORTNOY критикуют директор... 26
[= ||| все новости группы



*

UFO

*



16 авг 2020 : 		 Участники BLACK SABBATH, METALLICA, SAXON, MEGADETH, Ex-GUNS N' ROSES и другие почтили память Пита Уэя

15 авг 2020 : 		 Умер басист UFO

10 июн 2020 : 		 Умер бывший гитарист UFO

25 май 2020 : 		 BERNIE MARSDEN о времени в UFO

12 ноя 2019 : 		 UFO продолжат тур в 2020

29 окт 2019 : 		 MICHAEL SCHENKER вспоминает об участии в UFO

14 окт 2019 : 		 Гитарист METALLICA присоединился на сцене к UFO

5 июл 2019 : 		 Видео с выступления UFO

2 май 2019 : 		 MICHAEL SCHENKER о смерти Пола Рэймонда: "Никогда не знаешь, кто следующий"

15 апр 2019 : 		 Музыканты METALLICA, JUDAS PRIEST, DEF LEPPARD, MEGADETH почтили память Пола Рэймонда

14 апр 2019 : 		 Умер клавишник/гитарист UFO

28 авг 2018 : 		 VINNIE MOORE не знает, как долго будет продолжаться прощальный тур UFO

29 май 2018 : 		 Из UFO уходит вокалист

1 авг 2017 : 		 Сборник кавер-версий UFO выйдет осенью

15 сен 2016 : 		 UFO записывают альбом кавер-версий

19 авг 2016 : 		 Бывшего басиста UFO выписали из больницы

14 авг 2016 : 		 Бывший басист UFO перенес сердечный приступ

23 янв 2016 : 		 Бокс-сет UFO выйдет в феврале

2 дек 2015 : 		 UFO выступят на разогреве у JUDAS PRIEST

28 фев 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления UFO

22 фев 2015 : 		 UFO открыли тур

7 фев 2015 : 		 PETE WAY не хочет возвращаться в UFO

3 фев 2015 : 		 Новая песня UFO

31 янв 2015 : 		 Тизер нового альбома UFO

8 дек 2014 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома UFO

20 ноя 2014 : 		 Новый альбом UFO выйдет в феврале
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Участники BLACK SABBATH, METALLICA, SAXON, MEGADETH, Ex-GUNS N' ROSES и другие почтили память Пита Уэя



*
zoom
*
* *
IRON MAIDEN, Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH), Biff Byford (SAXON), Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES), David Ellefson (MEGADETH), Frank Bello (ANTHRAX), Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Stephen Perkins (JANE'S ADDICTION), Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE) и другие отреагировали на известие о смерти Пита Уэя, основателя UFO, WAYSTED и THE PETE WAY BAND, скончавшегося четырнадцатого августа в возрасте 69 лет.

BLACK SABBATH, METALLICA, SAXON, MEGADETH, Ex-GUNS N


"Oh my Dear Pete
You have left us.
I am so sad.
Your sweet existence has left us. I am in tears.
You were more than you...

Posted by Michael Schenker on Friday, August 14, 2020






































Sad to hear of Pete’s passing I’ve known him a long time brill bass player lovely man and funny as hell a big inspiration for many musicians myself included RIP
biffx

Posted by The Real Biff Byford on Friday, August 14, 2020












View this post on Instagram

Very sad to hear of the passing of Pete Way today. The "Strangers In The Night" live album is hands-down one of my all-time favorites, and for me the highlight of the UFO lineup of that day. Pete and his girlfriend actually came to see Megadeth on the Clash of the Titans tour at the Birmingham NEC Arena in 1990 where Dave Mustaine and I had a brief conversation with him just before we took the stage that evening. It's always impactful to know your heroes are in the audience for your show, the same way I was for his show with Waysted opening for Iron Maiden several years before at Irvine Meadows, CA. Pete's look, his style, and his simple but powerful bass lines were a highly influential force to my own playing. He will be dearly missed....RIP! #ufo #peteway #waysted


A post shared by David Ellefson (@davidellefsonbass) on







The news none of us ever wanted to hear.
R.I.P. Pete.

Posted by UFO on Friday, August 14, 2020


























Our Sincere Condolences go out to Pete's Family and Friends
Peter Way - 7 August 1951 - 14 August 2020. R.I.P.?
was an...

Posted by Girlschool on Friday, August 14, 2020


Iconic bass player, and a true rock’n’roll madman by all accounts. I can highly recommend his autobiography “A fast ride...

Posted by Michael Amott on Friday, August 14, 2020


Pete Way . UFO . Rest in Peace .

Posted by Simon Wright on Friday, August 14, 2020


Rest easy Pete, whenever I was in your company you always made me laugh !!

Posted by Ricky Warwick on Friday, August 14, 2020


RIP Pete Way Official

"I’m very sad today. My pal Pete Way has died. He was my hero when I was a kid I wanted to be...

Posted by Tesla the Band on Friday, August 14, 2020


I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Pete Way. He was a huge inspiration to Nikki Sixx, as well as many others!!!!...

Posted by John Corabi on Friday, August 14, 2020















Like!+1Dislike!-1


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).


просмотров: 149

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Реклама на DARKSIDE.ru Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2020 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом