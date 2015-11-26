сегодня



Переиздание BLACKMORE'S NIGHT выйдет осенью



19 ноября на earMUSIC состоится релиз обновленной версии альбома BLACKMORE'S NIGHT Winter Carols:



CD1:

"Coventry Carol"

"Deck The Halls"

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"

"O Christmas Tree"

"Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" / "O Come All Ye Faithful"

"I Saw Three Ships"

"Winter (Basse Dance)"

"Ding Dong Merrily On High"

"Ma-O-Tzur"

"Good King Wenceslas"

"Simple Gifts (Lord Of The Dance)"

"We Three Kings"

"Wish You Were Here" (2021)

"Emmanuel"

"Christmas Eve"

"We Wish You A Merry Christmas"





CD2:

"Crowning Of The King"

"Here We Come A-Caroling"

"It Came Upon A Midnight Clear"

"O Little Town Of Bethlehem"

"Silent Night"

"Christmas Eve" (2013 Version)

"Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" / "O Come All Ye Faithful" (Live From Minstrel Hall)

"Emmanuel" (Live From Minstrel Hall)

"We Three Kings" (Live From Minstrel Hall)

"Ma-O-Tzur" (Live From Minstrel Hall)

"Good King Wenceslas" (Live From Minstrel Hall)







+0 -0



просмотров: 105

