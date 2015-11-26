Arts
| - |

|||| сегодня

Переиздание BLACKMORE'S NIGHT выйдет осенью



*
zoom
*
* *
19 ноября на earMUSIC состоится релиз обновленной версии альбома BLACKMORE'S NIGHT Winter Carols:

CD1:
"Coventry Carol"
"Deck The Halls"
"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"
"O Christmas Tree"
"Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" / "O Come All Ye Faithful"
"I Saw Three Ships"
"Winter (Basse Dance)"
"Ding Dong Merrily On High"
"Ma-O-Tzur"
"Good King Wenceslas"
"Simple Gifts (Lord Of The Dance)"
"We Three Kings"
"Wish You Were Here" (2021)
"Emmanuel"
"Christmas Eve"
"We Wish You A Merry Christmas"


CD2:
"Crowning Of The King"
"Here We Come A-Caroling"
"It Came Upon A Midnight Clear"
"O Little Town Of Bethlehem"
"Silent Night"
"Christmas Eve" (2013 Version)
"Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" / "O Come All Ye Faithful" (Live From Minstrel Hall)
"Emmanuel" (Live From Minstrel Hall)
"We Three Kings" (Live From Minstrel Hall)
"Ma-O-Tzur" (Live From Minstrel Hall)
"Good King Wenceslas" (Live From Minstrel Hall)

BLACKMORE'S NIGHT Announce Remastered & Enhanced Edition Of Classic Album Winter Carols, Out November 19



