BLACKMORE'S NIGHT представляют новый релиз



В видео, опубликованном ниже, Ritchie Blackmore и Candice Night представляют переиздание дебютного альбома BLACKMORE'S NIGHT "Shadow Of The Moon".



Трек-лист:



"Shadow Of The Moon" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"The Clock Ticks On" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Be Mine Tonight" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Play Minstrel Play" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Ocean Gypsy" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Minstrel Hall" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Magical World" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Writing On The Wall" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Renaissance Faire" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Memmingen" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"No Second Chance" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Mond Tanz" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Spirit Of The Sea" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Greensleeves" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Wish You Were Here" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Shadow Of The Moon" (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)

"Spirit Of The Sea" (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)



Bonus-DVD:



- Documentary: The story of “Shadow Of The Moon” (30 min)

- Music Video Clips “Shadow Of The Moon”, “No Second Chance” & “Renaissance Faire” (with optional audio commentary by Candice Night & Ritchie Blackmore)







