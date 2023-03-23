Arts
Новости
*Бывший басист ACCEPT был несчастлив в группе 32
*Барабанщик METALLICA — о "Lulu": «Эта пластинка выдержала ис... 19
*Вокалист HELLOWEEN — о материале для нового альбома 17
*Видео с выступления FEAR FACTORY 16
*Видео с текстом от METALLICA 14
*На барабанщика DEF LEPPARD напали во Флориде 14
*Видео с текстом от IMMORTAL 12
*KIP WINGER — о том, как JAMES HETFIELD извинился перед ним 11
*Может ли OZZY OSBOURNE давать концерты в инвалидном кресле? 11
*Гитарист SABATON исполняет TOTO 9
Blackmore's Night

23 мар 2023 : 		 BLACKMORE'S NIGHT представляют новый релиз

23 фев 2023 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

12 фев 2023 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

16 янв 2023 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

5 дек 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

5 ноя 2022 : 		 Юбилейная версия альбома BLACKMORE'S NIGHT выйдет весной

24 окт 2022 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

6 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

22 ноя 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

25 окт 2021 : 		 Переиздание BLACKMORE'S NIGHT выйдет осенью

28 сен 2021 : 		 Фотокнига о RITCHIE BLACKMORE выйдет зимой

22 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

16 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

4 июн 2021 : 		 RITCHIE BLACKMORE хотел годик отдохнуть

3 июн 2021 : 		 BLACKMORE'S NIGHT — о новом альбоме

27 апр 2021 : 		 BLACKMORE'S NIGHT — о новом альбоме

20 апр 2021 : 		 BLACKMORE'S NIGHT — о новом альбоме

2 апр 2021 : 		 BLACKMORE'S NIGHT в десятке

19 мар 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

14 мар 2021 : 		 EPK от BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

11 мар 2021 : 		 Семплы новых песен BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

20 фев 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

24 янв 2021 : 		 Новая песня BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

24 дек 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

14 дек 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

6 дек 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLACKMORE'S NIGHT
BLACKMORE'S NIGHT представляют новый релиз



В видео, опубликованном ниже, Ritchie Blackmore и Candice Night представляют переиздание дебютного альбома BLACKMORE'S NIGHT "Shadow Of The Moon".

Трек-лист:

"Shadow Of The Moon" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"The Clock Ticks On" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Be Mine Tonight" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Play Minstrel Play" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Ocean Gypsy" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Minstrel Hall" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Magical World" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Writing On The Wall" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Renaissance Faire" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Memmingen" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"No Second Chance" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Mond Tanz" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Spirit Of The Sea" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Greensleeves" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Wish You Were Here" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Shadow Of The Moon" (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)
"Spirit Of The Sea" (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)

Bonus-DVD:

- Documentary: The story of “Shadow Of The Moon” (30 min)
- Music Video Clips “Shadow Of The Moon”, “No Second Chance” & “Renaissance Faire” (with optional audio commentary by Candice Night & Ritchie Blackmore)

BLACKMORE'S NIGHT - Candice Night & Ritchie Blackmore Unbox Shadow Of The Moon 25th Anniversary Edition Vinyl; Video




23 мар 2023
Corpsegrinder04
Тот редкий случай, когда фотошопят мужика.

