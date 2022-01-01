Arts
Новости
*Новое видео METALLICA 82
*Барабанщик METALLICA: «Думали утечёт, но нет!» 41
*DAVE MUSTAINE: «METALLICA не заплатила мне столько, сколько.... 22
*Видео с первого выступления PANTERA 21
*Вокалист IN FLAMES: «Мы любим бросать людям вызов» 19
*

Blackmore's Night

*



5 дек 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

5 ноя 2022 : 		 Юбилейная версия альбома BLACKMORE'S NIGHT выйдет весной

24 окт 2022 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

6 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

22 ноя 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

25 окт 2021 : 		 Переиздание BLACKMORE'S NIGHT выйдет осенью

28 сен 2021 : 		 Фотокнига о RITCHIE BLACKMORE выйдет зимой

22 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

16 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

4 июн 2021 : 		 RITCHIE BLACKMORE хотел годик отдохнуть

3 июн 2021 : 		 BLACKMORE'S NIGHT — о новом альбоме

27 апр 2021 : 		 BLACKMORE'S NIGHT — о новом альбоме

20 апр 2021 : 		 BLACKMORE'S NIGHT — о новом альбоме

2 апр 2021 : 		 BLACKMORE'S NIGHT в десятке

19 мар 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

14 мар 2021 : 		 EPK от BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

11 мар 2021 : 		 Семплы новых песен BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

20 фев 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

24 янв 2021 : 		 Новая песня BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

24 дек 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

14 дек 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

6 дек 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

20 ноя 2020 : 		 Рождественский сингл BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

10 ноя 2020 : 		 Рождественский сингл BLACKMORE'S NIGHT

25 окт 2020 : 		 Новый альбом BLACKMORE'S NIGHT выйдет в следующем году

27 авг 2020 : 		 Участники BLACKMORE'S NIGHT в кавер-версии хита Роя Хокинса
Фрагмент нового релиза BLACKMORE'S NIGHT



Десятого марта BLACKMORE'S NIGHT выпустят юбилейную версию альбома "Shadow Of The Moon", фрагмент из которого, композиция "Shadow Of The Moon" (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session), доступна ниже.

Трек-лист:

"Shadow Of The Moon" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"The Clock Ticks On" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Be Mine Tonight" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Play Minstrel Play" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Ocean Gypsy" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Minstrel Hall" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Magical World" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Writing On The Wall" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Renaissance Faire" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Memmingen" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"No Second Chance" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Mond Tanz" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Spirit Of The Sea" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Greensleeves" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Wish You Were Here" (25th Anniversary New Mix)
"Shadow Of The Moon" (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)
"Spirit Of The Sea" (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)

Bonus-DVD:

- Documentary: The story of “Shadow Of The Moon” (30 min)
- Music Video Clips “Shadow Of The Moon”, “No Second Chance” & “Renaissance Faire” (with optional audio commentary by Candice Night & Ritchie Blackmore)

BLACKMORE'S NIGHT Launch Lyric Video For "Spirit Of The Sea" (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)




