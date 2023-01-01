сегодня



Кассетный бокс-сет от VENOM



VENOM тиражом в 1000 копий выпустят кассетный бокс-сет “To Hell and Back”, включающий в себя:



Tape 1: Welcome to Hell

Tape 2: Black Metal

Tape 3: At War with Satan

Tape 4: Possessed

Tape 5: Eine kleine Nachtmusik

Tape 6: Sons of Satan: Rare and Unreleased

Tape 7: Black, Metal & Beyond I (Singles and EP’s)

Tape 8: Black, Metal & Beyond II (Singles and EP’s)



massive hardcover-book with many unseen pictures and tons of new liner notes and interviews (an exclusive long interview with Cronos was specially conducted for this box):

pendant with chain

4 regular patches

shaped backpatch

flag

6 posters

numbered certificate http://www.venomslegions.com





