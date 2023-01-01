Arts
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Venom

*



7 янв 2023 : 		 Кассетный бокс-сет от VENOM

29 дек 2022 : 		 Бывший вокалист VENOM ответил на критику фанатов

26 дек 2022 : 		 MANTAS ответил CRONOS'у: «Посмотри видео своей собственной группы, если хочешь увидеть некачественное выступление»

14 дек 2022 : 		 CRONOS о реюнионе VENOM: «Последнее, что я хочу — выйти на сцену с этим старыми ублюдками»

7 окт 2022 : 		 MANTAS — о возможности собраться оригинальному составу VENOM

5 окт 2022 : 		 Бывший гитарист VENOM заявил, что они были первой блэк-металлической группой

28 сен 2022 : 		 У бывшего барабанщика VENOM рак

12 авг 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления VENOM

8 авг 2022 : 		 VENOM завершают работу над альбомом

5 июл 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления VENOM

18 апр 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления VENOM

4 мар 2022 : 		 MANTAS — о возможности собрать оригинальный состав VENOM

13 янв 2022 : 		 Концертное видео VENOM 1985 года

20 апр 2021 : 		 Бокс-сет VENOM доступен для предзаказа

1 мар 2021 : 		 Вокалист VENOM INC. — о бокс-сете VENOM

8 июл 2020 : 		 Сборник VENOM выйдет летом

21 июн 2020 : 		 Вышла фигурка VENOM

25 май 2020 : 		 Вокалист BEHEMOTH и гитарист VENOM INC. исполняют песню VENOM

5 мар 2020 : 		 Демо VENOM выйдет на CD

29 ноя 2019 : 		 MANTAS — CRONOS'у: «Завали! Не забывай, что в эту группу ты пришёл по моему приглашению!»

10 апр 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от VENOM

2 апр 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от VENOM

20 дек 2018 : 		 Вокалист VENOM не общался с Mantas'ом даже после приступа

18 ноя 2018 : 		 Новая песня VENOM

11 ноя 2018 : 		 Новый альбом VENOM выйдет зимой

18 дек 2017 : 		 Видео с выступления VENOM
| - |

|||| сегодня

Кассетный бокс-сет от VENOM



zoom
VENOM тиражом в 1000 копий выпустят кассетный бокс-сет “To Hell and Back”, включающий в себя:

Tape 1: Welcome to Hell
Tape 2: Black Metal
Tape 3: At War with Satan
Tape 4: Possessed
Tape 5: Eine kleine Nachtmusik
Tape 6: Sons of Satan: Rare and Unreleased
Tape 7: Black, Metal & Beyond I (Singles and EP’s)
Tape 8: Black, Metal & Beyond II (Singles and EP’s)

massive hardcover-book with many unseen pictures and tons of new liner notes and interviews (an exclusive long interview with Cronos was specially conducted for this box):
pendant with chain
4 regular patches
shaped backpatch
flag
6 posters
numbered certificate



просмотров: 326

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом