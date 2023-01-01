Кассетный бокс-сет от VENOM

VENOM тиражом в 1000 копий выпустят кассетный бокс-сет “To Hell and Back”, включающий в себя:
Tape 1: Welcome to Hell
Tape 2: Black Metal
Tape 3: At War with Satan
Tape 4: Possessed
Tape 5: Eine kleine Nachtmusik
Tape 6: Sons of Satan: Rare and Unreleased
Tape 7: Black, Metal & Beyond I (Singles and EP’s)
Tape 8: Black, Metal & Beyond II (Singles and EP’s)
massive hardcover-book with many unseen pictures and tons of new liner notes and interviews (an exclusive long interview with Cronos was specially conducted for this box):
pendant with chain
4 regular patches
shaped backpatch
flag
6 posters
numbered certificate
