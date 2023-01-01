сегодня



Фрагмент нового релиза KINGS OF THRASH



KINGS OF THRASH опубликовали фрагмент из нового концертного релиза "Best Of The West… Live At The Whisky A Go Go", выход которого намечен на 24 марта на CD и DVD:



Disc 1: CD



"Last Rites"

"Rattlehead"

"The Skull Beneath The Skin"

"Good Mourning / Devil's Island"

"Wake Up Dead"

"502"

"In My Darkest Hour"



Disc 2: CD



"Orange Light"

"Into The Lungs Of Hell"

"Set The World Afire"

"Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good"

"Chosen Ones"

"Liar"

"Hook In Mouth"

"Mechanix"

"These Boots Are Made For Walkin'"

"Peace Sells... But Who’s Buying?"



