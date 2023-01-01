Arts
Новости
*OZZY OSBOURNE завязывает с турами 25
*Потери в NERVOSA 21
*Вокалист RAINBOW: «Я дважды намеревался наложить на себя рук... 21
*Зара Ларссон появилась в платье с элементами оформления BURZ... 17
*Басист SEX PISTOLS выпускает сольный альбом 12
*STEVEN TYLER официально назван ответчиком по делу о насилии 12
*Новая песня BYRON 11
*MICHAEL SWEET: «Я молюсь о песне с KING DIAMOND» 9
*JASON NEWSTED: «Будет громко!» 8
*Вокалистка LACUNA COIL чуть себя не спалила 7
Kings of Thrash

7 фев 2023 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза KINGS OF THRASH

4 фев 2023 : 		 Фрагмент новой музыки от KINGS OF THRASH

31 янв 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления KINGS OF THRASH

30 янв 2023 : 		 Бывший гитарист MEGADETH сказал, что ему всё равно, что думает Dave Mustaine о KINGS OF THRASH

25 янв 2023 : 		 KINGS OF THRASH нашли лейбл

17 дек 2022 : 		 Качественное видео с выступления KINGS OF THRASH

23 ноя 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления KINGS OF THRASH

9 ноя 2022 : 		 DAVID ELLEFSON — о выступлениях KINGS OF THRASH: «Первый раз стрельнули удачно и планируем повторить!»

1 ноя 2022 : 		 DAVID ELLEFSON: «KINGS OF THRASH работают и над студийным, и над концертным материалом»

18 окт 2022 : 		 ELLEFSON, YOUNG & POLAND собираются в студию

18 окт 2022 : 		 Продолжение KINGS OF THRASH

14 окт 2022 : 		 Старт KINGS OF THRASH

8 сен 2022 : 		 Бывшие из MEGADETH начинают репетиции
Фрагмент нового релиза KINGS OF THRASH



zoom
KINGS OF THRASH опубликовали фрагмент из нового концертного релиза "Best Of The West… Live At The Whisky A Go Go", выход которого намечен на 24 марта на CD и DVD:

Disc 1: CD

"Last Rites"
"Rattlehead"
"The Skull Beneath The Skin"
"Good Mourning / Devil's Island"
"Wake Up Dead"
"502"
"In My Darkest Hour"

Disc 2: CD

"Orange Light"
"Into The Lungs Of Hell"
"Set The World Afire"
"Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good"
"Chosen Ones"
"Liar"
"Hook In Mouth"
"Mechanix"
"These Boots Are Made For Walkin'"
"Peace Sells... But Who’s Buying?"

Disc 3: DVD

"Last Rites"
"Rattlehead"
"The Skull Beneath The Skin"
"Good Mourning / Devil’s Island"
"Wake Up Dead"
"502"
"In My Darkest Hour"
"Orange Light"
"Into The Lungs Of Hell"
"Set The World Afire"
"Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good"
"Chosen Ones"
"Liar"
"Hook In Mouth"
"Mechanix"
"These Boots Are Made For Walkin'"
"Peace Sells... But Who’s Buying?"




