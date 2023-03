Как ROB ZOMBIE «позаимствовал песню» THE SWORD

Not sure how to feel about this, but I also wasn't sure how to feel when he ripped off our song... https://t.co/pmq8WJlXVT

No but I'm credited as a co-writer because it sounds so much like "Freya". It's weird









It was a shock to us when it came out. Our management at the time sucked and the best they could do was get me a co-writer credit. I've never met rob zombie or John 5