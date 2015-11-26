Arts
*Вокалист OVERKILL об эпохе гранжа: «Кто-то из Сиэтла позвони... 179
*DEE SNIDER защитил альбом METALLICA "Load" от нападок слушат... 67
*STEVEN WILSON назвал GRETA VAN FLEET «ужасной группой» и «тр... 43
*Умер вокалист THE PRODIGY 41
*Вокалист DREAM THEATER: «Металл есть и всегда будет хорошо п... 23
Red Hot Chili Peppers

17 мар 2019 : 		 Видео с выступления RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS у египетских пирамид

18 янв 2019 : 		 Пожар помешал работе RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

2 июл 2018 : 		 Басист RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS купил дом

22 июн 2018 : 		 Басист RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS продаёт дом

18 дек 2017 : 		 RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS планируют начать работу над новым материалом в следующем году

1 сен 2017 : 		 Басист RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS в кино

24 июл 2017 : 		 Басист RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS отрицает слухи об уходе

17 июл 2017 : 		 Барабанщик о возможном уходе RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS на покой

19 май 2017 : 		 RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS почтили память Криса Корнелла

10 май 2017 : 		 Новое видео RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

9 янв 2017 : 		 Видео полного выступления RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

16 дек 2016 : 		 BABYMETAL присоединились на сцене к RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

8 сен 2016 : 		 Новое видео RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

9 авг 2016 : 		 Басист RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS: «Я больше боюсь NRA, чем террористов»

8 авг 2016 : 		 Басист RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS критикует Клинта Иствуда

29 июл 2016 : 		 Вокалист RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS: «Трамп и Клинтон — тираны»

10 июл 2016 : 		 Белорусские таможенники заставили RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS подписать диски METALLICA

27 июн 2016 : 		 Успехи в чартах RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

16 июн 2016 : 		 Новое видео RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

10 июн 2016 : 		 Новая песня RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

6 июн 2016 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

3 июн 2016 : 		 OLIVIA WILDE снимает для RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

1 июн 2016 : 		 Вокалист RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS: «Не наркотики были причиной моей госпитализации»

27 май 2016 : 		 Новая песня RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

22 май 2016 : 		 Вокалист RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS: «Всё пучком!»

19 май 2016 : 		 Барабанщик RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS заявил, что ANTHONY KIEDIS вернётся на сцену более здоровым, чем был
Видео с выступления RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS у египетских пирамид



15 марта Nugs.net провели прямую трансляцию с выступления группы RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS из Гизы, из района египетских пирамид. Видео всего шоу, на котором присутствовали фанаты группы со всего мира, доступно ниже.



Watch RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' Entire Concert At Egyptian Pyramids

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for downloading live music, Nugs.net has evolved into the leading source for official live music from some of the largest touring artists in the world. METALLICA, PEARL JAM, PHISH, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, Bruce Springsteen and many other artists distribute recordings of every concert they play through Nugs.net. The platform offers downloads, CDs, webcasts, and subscription streaming services, delivering exclusive live content to millions of fans daily. Nugs.net is available on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Sonos and desktop.






просмотров: 343

1997-2019 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом