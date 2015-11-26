сегодня



Видео с выступления RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS у египетских пирамид



15 марта Nugs.net провели прямую трансляцию с выступления группы RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS из Гизы, из района египетских пирамид. Видео всего шоу, на котором присутствовали фанаты группы со всего мира, доступно ниже.









Founded in 1997 as a fan site for downloading live music, Nugs.net has evolved into the leading source for official live music from some of the largest touring artists in the world. METALLICA, PEARL JAM, PHISH, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, Bruce Springsteen and many other artists distribute recordings of every concert they play through Nugs.net. The platform offers downloads, CDs, webcasts, and subscription streaming services, delivering exclusive live content to millions of fans daily. Nugs.net is available on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Sonos and desktop.













