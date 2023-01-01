Arts
Новости
*WOLF HOFFMANN считает забавным, что UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER продол... 167
*OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB HALFORD, GLENN DANZIG вошли в список 200 ... 31
*Вокалистка ARCH ENEMY — об отношениях с DOYLE'ом 30
*Лидер BEHEMOTH: «99 % современных металл-альбомов звучат роб... 24
*KERRY KING был в ярости от того, что SLAYER прекратили суще... 23
*Вокалистка LACUNA COIL не верит, что женщин в металле будут ... 17
*Барабанщик CANNIBAL CORPSE: «Corpsegrinder во всем лучше Bar... 17
*Умер Джефф Бек 15
*Кассетный бокс-сет от MYSTICUM 13
*GENE SIMMONS об OZZY на 112 месте: «Это преступление!» 13
Музыканты о смерти Джеффа Бека



Jimmy Page (LED ZEPPELIN),Paul Stanley (KISS),Gene Simmons (KISS),Ozzy Osbourne (BLACK SABBATH),Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH) and David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE, DEEP PURPLE) и другие отреагировали на новость о смерти Джеффа Бека.




просмотров: 285

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
