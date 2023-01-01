Музыканты о смерти Джеффа Бека

Jimmy Page (LED ZEPPELIN),Paul Stanley (KISS),Gene Simmons (KISS),Ozzy Osbourne (BLACK SABBATH),Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH) and David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE, DEEP PURPLE) и другие отреагировали на новость о смерти Джеффа Бека.
I met Jeff Beck when I was 17 and I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff was a wondrous soul and we already miss him tremendously. @jeffbeckmusic#JeffBeckpic.twitter.com/qW8R0b7pCz
Absolutely one of my favorite guitarist of all time! The "Truth" album changed my life. As a singer and guitarist, I wanted to be Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart rolled into one— we all did. What a loss. We will all miss Jeff. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0AgQsCHN76
I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony pic.twitter.com/i6BGdqTUKU
WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusicpic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxx
Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3qnPOCyhUj
Absolutely stunned to hear of the passing of @jeffbeckmusic One of the Greatest Of All Time! 🐐 His groundbreaking style created some of my favorite fusion albums like There & Back and Blow By Blow…and his Live at Ronnie Scott’s DVD is an absolute master class 🙌 #RIPJeffBeckpic.twitter.com/ThHUvH0ibf
🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9
Musically, we were breaking all the rules, it was fantastic, groundbreaking rock ’n’ roll! Listen to the incredible track ‘Plynth’ in his honour. Jeff, I will always love you. God bless 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/adJA4FTvVL
R.I.P. Jeff Beck, one of true original guitar heroes… Totally groundbreaking & unique. I met him once in Osaka, Japan under some pretty funny circumstances. Safe travels, maestro. #JeffBeckpic.twitter.com/qkQKGh3T3S
The great Jeff Beck has taken his genius and gone home. My guitar idol since age 15. For the uninitiated, check out his amazing work on (where do I begin) Roger Waters ‘Amused to Death’. His gift was impossible to copy and won’t be repeated. Thankful for huge legacy. God speed JB pic.twitter.com/oXiw04jfKu
I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years. Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra. He will be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/369rHU7BCX
I’m so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was “Danny Boy” – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family. pic.twitter.com/eZFHpHgiKt
It is a sad day that we have again lost another great guitarist.Jeff Beck was one of the few guitarist in the world that played with his fingers instead of a pick on his right hand. He was brilliant and I have loved him since his days in the Yardbirds. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/H3km6pnVKw
It’s with great sadness I post this photo. I first saw Jeff when my band opened for the Jeff Beck Group in 1968. After that I soon realised his sheer genius, a genius that continued for all his life. Now he’s gone, the best of the best. I’m devastated. ❤️🎸❤️🎸 pic.twitter.com/FbGgCsPDji
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет