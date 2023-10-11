сегодня



Новое видео BUSH



"Nowhere To Go But Everywhere", новое видео группы BUSH, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из сборника Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, выходящего десятого ноября на Round Hill Records:



01. Everything Zen

02. Little Things

03. Comedown

04. Glycerine

05. Machinehead

06. Swallowed

07. Greedy Fly

08. Mouth (The Stingray Mix)

09. The Chemicals Between Us

10. Letting The Cables Sleep

11. The People That We Love

12. Inflatable

13. The Only Way Out

14. The Sound of Winter

15. This Is War

16. Bullet Holes

17. Flowers On A Grave

18. The Kingdom

19. More Than Machines

20. Nowhere To Go But Everywhere

21. Come Together







