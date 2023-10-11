Arts
Новости
Bush

11 окт 2023 : 		 Новое видео BUSH

26 сен 2023 : 		 Почему BUSH только сейчас выпускают сборник лучшего

21 сен 2023 : 		 Новая песня BUSH

20 сен 2023 : 		 Сборник BUSH выйдет в ноябре

7 сен 2023 : 		 Сборник лучшего от BUSH

5 июл 2023 : 		 Напишет ли вокалист BUSH автобиографию?

3 май 2023 : 		 Новая песня BUSH

7 мар 2023 : 		 Вокалист BUSH: «Я был шокирован решением суда по делу Роу против Уйэда»

23 фев 2023 : 		 AMY LEE присоединилась к BUSH

19 сен 2022 : 		 Новая песня BUSH

11 авг 2022 : 		 Вокалисту BUSH нравится менять обстановку

6 авг 2022 : 		 Вокалист BUSH — о запретах на аборты

27 июл 2022 : 		 Новая песня BUSH

8 июн 2022 : 		 Новый сингл BUSH выйдет летом

8 мар 2022 : 		 У вокалиста BUSH есть 18 песен

15 май 2021 : 		 У вокалиста BUSH уже есть десять

15 дек 2020 : 		 Вокалист BUSH: «А надо ли продолжать пожимать руки?»

23 ноя 2020 : 		 Вокалист BUSH рад раннему успеху группы

22 июл 2020 : 		 Видео с релиз-вечеринки BUSH

16 июл 2020 : 		 BUSH онлайн

5 июн 2020 : 		 Новая песня басиста BUSH

5 июн 2020 : 		 Вокалист BUSH — о выпуске альбома летом

27 апр 2020 : 		 Видео от BUSH

22 апр 2020 : 		 Вокалист BUSH: «Надеюсь, что люди извлекут урок из ситуации»

14 апр 2020 : 		 Вокалист BUSH: «У нас есть шанс на обнуление»

13 апр 2020 : 		 Новый альбом BUSH выйдет летом
Новое видео BUSH



"Nowhere To Go But Everywhere", новое видео группы BUSH, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из сборника Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, выходящего десятого ноября на Round Hill Records:

01. Everything Zen
02. Little Things
03. Comedown
04. Glycerine
05. Machinehead
06. Swallowed
07. Greedy Fly
08. Mouth (The Stingray Mix)
09. The Chemicals Between Us
10. Letting The Cables Sleep
11. The People That We Love
12. Inflatable
13. The Only Way Out
14. The Sound of Winter
15. This Is War
16. Bullet Holes
17. Flowers On A Grave
18. The Kingdom
19. More Than Machines
20. Nowhere To Go But Everywhere
21. Come Together




11 окт 2023
YNWA
Последние пару альбомов Bush прямо порадовали. Ну, как раз когда Россдэйл закончил страдать по Гвэн Стефани и наконец начал лабать нормально, а не сопли жевать.

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
