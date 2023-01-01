Arts
Новости
*MIKE PORTNOY снова в DREAM THEATER! 64
*Лидер W.A.S.P.: «Нельзя запрещать свободу высказываний» 60
*Вокалист IN FLAMES о телефонах на концертах: «Мне по барабан... 35
*Барабанщик METALLICA о новом альбоме: «Мне нравится то, что ... 30
*DAVE LOMBARDO считает SLAYER лучшей группой из «большой четв... 29
*Вокалист SLIPKNOT: «Да нет у нас тонн бабосов!» 26
*Лидер KREATOR о конфликте Израиля и не только 19
*Барабанщик SYSTEM OF A DOWN: «Из-за моих взглядов многие от ... 18
*THE OFFSPRING что-то выпустят в 2024 17
*MARTY FRIEDMAN о важности создания собственного стиля игры: ... 17
все новости группы

Blind Guardian



*

Blind Guardian

*



30 окт 2023 : 		 Видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN

16 авг 2023 : 		 Фронтмен BLIND GUARDIAN об отсутствии татуировок: «Это не моя идеология»

25 июл 2023 : 		 Бывший из BLIND GUARDIAN исполняет

21 июл 2023 : 		 Видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN

6 фев 2023 : 		 Бывший из BLIND GUARDIAN исполняет

12 окт 2022 : 		 Новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN

2 сен 2022 : 		 Новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN

24 авг 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN

29 июл 2022 : 		 Новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN

29 июн 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN

7 июн 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN

27 май 2022 : 		 Новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN

18 май 2022 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома BLIND GUARDIAN

18 мар 2022 : 		 Новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN

3 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN

5 ноя 2021 : 		 Новый сингл BLIND GUARDIAN зимой, а альбом — осенью

6 июл 2021 : 		 BLIND GUARDIAN завершили запись

5 май 2021 : 		 BLIND GUARDIAN представили кофе

18 дек 2020 : 		 Новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN

14 дек 2020 : 		 Концертное видео BLIND GUARDIAN

14 дек 2020 : 		 BLIND GUARDIAN отметят юбилей "Somewhere Far Beyond"

10 ноя 2020 : 		 Концертное видео BLIND GUARDIAN

5 окт 2020 : 		 Переиздание BLIND GUARDIAN выйдет зимой

3 авг 2020 : 		 BLIND GUARDIAN исполнили новую песню

25 мар 2020 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления BLIND GUARDIAN

21 мар 2020 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления BLIND GUARDIAN
Видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN



Видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN, которое состоялось в Барселоне 26 октября, доступно для просмотра ниже:

"Imaginations From the Other Side"
"Blood of the Elves"
"Nightfall"
"The Script for My Requiem"
"Violent Shadows"
"Skalds and Shadows"
"Born in a Mourning Hall"
"Secrets of the American Gods"
"The Bard's Song - In the Forest"
"Majesty"
"Traveler in Time"

Encore:

"Sacred Worlds"
"Lord of the Rings"
"Valhalla"
"Welcome to Dying"
"Mirror Mirror"

BLIND GUARDIAN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Barcelona Show Streaming




просмотров: 97

