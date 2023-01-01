сегодня



Видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN



Видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN, которое состоялось в Барселоне 26 октября, доступно для просмотра ниже:



"Imaginations From the Other Side"

"Blood of the Elves"

"Nightfall"

"The Script for My Requiem"

"Violent Shadows"

"Skalds and Shadows"

"Born in a Mourning Hall"

"Secrets of the American Gods"

"The Bard's Song - In the Forest"

"Majesty"

"Traveler in Time"



Encore:



"Sacred Worlds"

"Lord of the Rings"

"Valhalla"

"Welcome to Dying"

"Mirror Mirror"







