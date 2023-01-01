Видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN, которое состоялось в Барселоне 26 октября, доступно для просмотра ниже:
"Imaginations From the Other Side"
"Blood of the Elves"
"Nightfall"
"The Script for My Requiem"
"Violent Shadows"
"Skalds and Shadows"
"Born in a Mourning Hall"
"Secrets of the American Gods"
"The Bard's Song - In the Forest"
"Majesty"
"Traveler in Time"
Encore:
"Sacred Worlds"
"Lord of the Rings"
"Valhalla"
"Welcome to Dying"
"Mirror Mirror"
