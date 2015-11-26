сегодня



Концертное видео BLIND GUARDIAN



BLIND GUARDIAN отметят 25-летие с момента выхода альбома "Imaginations From The Other Side" специальным релизом, который будет доступен в следующих вариантах:



- CD

- Earbook (40p Earbook LiveCD, RemixedCD, original instrumental/demos CD, Blu-ray - limited to 2000)

- CD-Boxset (Box incl. 40p Earbook (LiveCD, RemixedCD, original instrumental/demos CD, Blu-ray) + puzzle - limited to 1000)

- 2LP Black Vinyl

- 2LP Picture Vinyl (limited to 1000)

- 2LP Burgundy Vinyl (limited to 500)

- 2LP Pearl White Vinyl (limited to 500)

- 2LP Bronze Vinyl - Band Exclusive (limited to 300)



Трек-лист:



Disc 1 / CD: Live in Oberhausen 2016

1. Imaginations from the Other Side (live) 8:26min

2. I’m Alive (live) 5:40min

3. A Past and Future Secret (live) 4:13min

4. The Script for My Requiem (live) 6:32min

5. Mordred’s Song (live) 5:20min

6. Born in a Mourning Hall (live) 5:37min

7. Bright Eyes (live) 5:41min

8. Another Holy War (live) 5:02min

9. And the Story Ends (live) 7:18min



Disc 2/ CD: Album 2012 Remix and Remastered



1. Imaginations from the Other Side (Remixed & Remastered) 7:11min

2. I’m Alive (Remixed & Remastered) 5:32min

3. A Past and Future Secret (Remixed & Remastered) 3:44min

4. The Script for My Requiem (Remixed & Remastered) 6:55min

5. Mordred’s Song (Remixed & Remastered) 5:28min

6. Born in a Mourning Hall (Remixed & Remastered) 5:15min

7. Bright Eyes (Remixed & Remastered) 5:15min

8. Another Holy War (Remixed & Remastered) 4:36min

9. And the Story Ends (Remixed & Remastered) 5:58min

10. The Wizard (Remixed & Remastered) 3:20min

11. System’s Failing (Remixed & Remastered) 4:25min



Disc 3/ CD: Album Instrumental & Bonus



1. Imaginations from the Other Side (instrumental) 7:20

2. I’m Alive (instrumental) 5:33

3. A Past and Future Secret (instrumental) 3:49

4. The Script for My Requiem (instrumental) 6:10

5. Mordred’s Song (instrumental) 5:30

6. Born in a Mourning Hall (instrumental) 5:16

7. Bright Eyes (instrumental) 5:18

8. Another Holy War (instrumental) 4:34

9. And the Story Ends (instrumental) 6:01

10. Imaginations from the Other Side (Demo)

11. I’m Alive (Demo)

12. A Past and Future Secret (Demo)

13. The Script for My Requiem (Demo)

14. A Past and Future Secret (Orchestral Version) - Singleversion



Disc 4/ Bluray: Live in Oberhausen 2016



1. Imaginations from the Other Side (live) 8:26min

2. I’m Alive (live) 5:40min

3. A Past and Future Secret (live) 4:13min

4. The Script for My Requiem (live) 6:32min

5. Mordred’s Song (live) 5:20min

6. Born in a Mourning Hall (live) 5:37min

7. Bright Eyes (live) 5:41min

8. Another Holy War (live) 5:02min

9. And the Story Ends (live) 7:18min



Концертное видео на "Bright Eyes" доступно ниже.







+1 -0



просмотров: 216

