Blind Guardian



| - |

5 окт 2020

Переиздание BLIND GUARDIAN выйдет зимой



*
zoom
*
* *
BLIND GUARDIAN отметят 25-летие с момента выхода альбома "Imaginations From The Other Side" специальным релизом, который будет доступен в следующих вариантах:

- CD
- Earbook (40p Earbook LiveCD, RemixedCD, original instrumental/demos CD, Blu-ray - limited to 2000)
- CD-Boxset (Box incl. 40p Earbook (LiveCD, RemixedCD, original instrumental/demos CD, Blu-ray) + puzzle - limited to 1000)
- 2LP Black Vinyl
- 2LP Picture Vinyl (limited to 1000)
- 2LP Burgundy Vinyl (limited to 500)
- 2LP Pearl White Vinyl (limited to 500)
- 2LP Bronze Vinyl - Band Exclusive (limited to 300)

Трек-лист:

Disc 1 / CD: Live in Oberhausen 2016
1. Imaginations from the Other Side (live) 8:26min
2. I’m Alive (live) 5:40min
3. A Past and Future Secret (live) 4:13min
4. The Script for My Requiem (live) 6:32min
5. Mordred’s Song (live) 5:20min
6. Born in a Mourning Hall (live) 5:37min
7. Bright Eyes (live) 5:41min
8. Another Holy War (live) 5:02min
9. And the Story Ends (live) 7:18min

Disc 2/ CD: Album 2012 Remix and Remastered

1. Imaginations from the Other Side (Remixed & Remastered) 7:11min
2. I’m Alive (Remixed & Remastered) 5:32min
3. A Past and Future Secret (Remixed & Remastered) 3:44min
4. The Script for My Requiem (Remixed & Remastered) 6:55min
5. Mordred’s Song (Remixed & Remastered) 5:28min
6. Born in a Mourning Hall (Remixed & Remastered) 5:15min
7. Bright Eyes (Remixed & Remastered) 5:15min
8. Another Holy War (Remixed & Remastered) 4:36min
9. And the Story Ends (Remixed & Remastered) 5:58min
10. The Wizard (Remixed & Remastered) 3:20min
11. System’s Failing (Remixed & Remastered) 4:25min

Disc 3/ CD: Album Instrumental & Bonus

1. Imaginations from the Other Side (instrumental) 7:20
2. I’m Alive (instrumental) 5:33
3. A Past and Future Secret (instrumental) 3:49
4. The Script for My Requiem (instrumental) 6:10
5. Mordred’s Song (instrumental) 5:30
6. Born in a Mourning Hall (instrumental) 5:16
7. Bright Eyes (instrumental) 5:18
8. Another Holy War (instrumental) 4:34
9. And the Story Ends (instrumental) 6:01
10. Imaginations from the Other Side (Demo)
11. I’m Alive (Demo)
12. A Past and Future Secret (Demo)
13. The Script for My Requiem (Demo)
14. A Past and Future Secret (Orchestral Version) - Singleversion

Disc 4/ Bluray: Live in Oberhausen 2016

1. Imaginations from the Other Side (live) 8:26min
2. I’m Alive (live) 5:40min
3. A Past and Future Secret (live) 4:13min
4. The Script for My Requiem (live) 6:32min
5. Mordred’s Song (live) 5:20min
6. Born in a Mourning Hall (live) 5:37min
7. Bright Eyes (live) 5:41min
8. Another Holy War (live) 5:02min
9. And the Story Ends (live) 7:18min

Концертное видео на "Born In A Mourning Hall" доступно ниже.

BLIND GUARDIAN To Release 25th Anniversary Edition Of Imaginations From The Other Side Album; New Live Video For



просмотров: 792

