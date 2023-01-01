сегодня



Видео полного выступления DRAGONFORCE



Видео полного выступления DRAGONFORCE, которое состоялось 11 ноября в First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN, доступно для просмотра ниже:



"Revolution Deathsquad"

"Cry Thunder"

"Heroes of Our Time"

"Power of the Triforce"

"Soldiers of the Wasteland"

"The Last Dragonborn"

"Fury of the Storm"

"Black Fire" (stuffed chicken sacrifced to the mosh pit)

"Doomsday Party"

"Valley of the Damned"



Encore:

"Highway to Oblivion"

"Wildest Dreams" (Taylor Swift)

"My Heart Will Go On" (Céline Dion)

"Through the Fire and Flames"







