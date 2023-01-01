Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Участники CHILDREN OF BODOM: «Алекси превратился в того, ког... 49
*Новое видео THERION 32
*Фронтмен KREATOR: «Я всё ещё пытаюсь написать лучшую песню и... 30
*Фигурки PANTERA выйдут весной 29
*Гитарист METALLICA: «Обычные слушатели не запоминают отлично... 29
*Новое видео DORO 22
*TOMAS HAAKE о музыкантах, которым нравится MESHUGGAH 20
*Бывший гитарист JUDAS PRIEST назвал худший альбом группы 17
*METALLICA впервые приехала в Саудовскую Аравию 17
*Умер отец барабанщика METALLICA 16
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Участники CHILDREN OF BODOM: «Алекси превратился в того, ког... 49
*Новое видео THERION 32
*Фронтмен KREATOR: «Я всё ещё пытаюсь написать лучшую песню и... 30
*Фигурки PANTERA выйдут весной 29
*Гитарист METALLICA: «Обычные слушатели не запоминают отлично... 29
[= ||| все новости группы



*

DragonForce

*



23 дек 2023 : 		 Видео полного выступления DRAGONFORCE

6 дек 2023 : 		 Новое видео DRAGONFORCE

1 дек 2023 : 		 Вокалистка AMARANTHE в новом видео DRAGONFORCE

21 ноя 2023 : 		 ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ и ELIZE RYD выступили с DRAGONFORCE

7 ноя 2023 : 		 ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ спела с DRAGONFORCE хит Тейлор Свифт

18 окт 2023 : 		 Новое видео DRAGONFORCE

14 сен 2023 : 		 Новое видео DRAGONFORCE

12 сен 2023 : 		 Как DRAGONFORCE попали на Napalm

16 авг 2023 : 		 DRAGONFORCE завершают работу над альбомом

12 авг 2023 : 		 DRAGONFORCE на NAPALM RECORDS

22 мар 2023 : 		 В бассейне с DRAGONFORCE

3 мар 2023 : 		 FRÉDÉRIC LECLERCQ: «Я ушёл из DRAGONFORCE, потому что не был там счастлив»

24 дек 2022 : 		 Гитарист DRAGONFORCE: «Мы хотели, чтобы у нас все было длиннее!»

12 дек 2022 : 		 DRAGONFORCE завершили сочинение

30 ноя 2022 : 		 Новое видео DRAGONFORCE

5 апр 2022 : 		 Гитарист DRAGONFORCE: «Новый альбом будет весёлым!»

25 мар 2022 : 		 Гитарист DRAGONFORCE заявил, что группа сочинила много музыки

26 окт 2021 : 		 Новое видео DRAGONFORCE

27 авг 2021 : 		 Новое видео DRAGONFORCE

19 май 2021 : 		 Гитарист DRAGONFORCE проходит прослушивание в STEEL PANTHER

5 апр 2021 : 		 Гитарист DRAGONFORCE и FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH обсуждают дро...

28 фев 2021 : 		 Песня AMON AMARTH за десять минут от DRAGONFORCE

10 фев 2021 : 		 Гитарист MEGADETH в стриме гитариста DRAGONFORCE

21 дек 2020 : 		 Гитарист DRAGONFORCE о том, что все, кто играет быстро, просто дзюбонаты

29 ноя 2020 : 		 Песня ANARANTHE за десять минут от DRAGONFORCE

30 окт 2020 : 		 Песня FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH за пять минут от DRAGONFORCE
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Видео полного выступления DRAGONFORCE



zoom
Видео полного выступления DRAGONFORCE, которое состоялось 11 ноября в First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN, доступно для просмотра ниже:

"Revolution Deathsquad"
"Cry Thunder"
"Heroes of Our Time"
"Power of the Triforce"
"Soldiers of the Wasteland"
"The Last Dragonborn"
"Fury of the Storm"
"Black Fire" (stuffed chicken sacrifced to the mosh pit)
"Doomsday Party"
"Valley of the Damned"

Encore:
"Highway to Oblivion"
"Wildest Dreams" (Taylor Swift)
"My Heart Will Go On" (Céline Dion)
"Through the Fire and Flames"

DRAGONFORCE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Minneapolis Show Streaming




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 104

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом