Новости
Bon Jovi

28 сен 2025 : 		 Видео с текстом от BON JOVI

29 авг 2025 : 		 Новое видео BON JOVI

28 авг 2025 : 		 BON JOVI выпустят новую версию Forever с гостями

27 авг 2025 : 		 TICO TORRES остается в BON JOVI

21 апр 2025 : 		 Видео полного выступления BON JOVI'03

26 мар 2025 : 		 BON JOVI'01 в акустике

25 мар 2025 : 		 Концертное видео BON JOVI '91

2 мар 2025 : 		 BON JOVI готовит альбом дуэтов

17 фев 2025 : 		 Видео полного выступления BON JOVI 1988 года

16 янв 2025 : 		 Антология BON JOVI выйдет летом

14 янв 2025 : 		 Винил BON JOVI выйдет зимой

17 ноя 2024 : 		 Новое видео BON JOVI x PITBULL

14 окт 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI за Камалу Харрис

13 окт 2024 : 		 Новое видео BON JOVI

9 окт 2024 : 		 BON JOVI выпускают книгу

15 сен 2024 : 		 BON JOVI получил бриллиантовую награду

12 сен 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI спас женщину

24 авг 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI шокирован Голосом

25 июл 2024 : 		 Винил BON JOVI выйдет осенью

11 июн 2024 : 		 BON JOVI выступили в ресторане

10 июн 2024 : 		 Новый альбом BON JOVI доступен для прослушивания

5 июн 2024 : 		 BON JOVI набрали миллиард

29 май 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI: «Я всё ещё прохожу интенсивную терапию»

17 май 2024 : 		 Видео с текстом от BON JOVI

10 май 2024 : 		 RICHIE SAMBORA готов вернуться в BON JOVI

8 май 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI о документальном фильме: «Там только правда»
28 сен 2025

Видео с текстом от BON JOVI



zoom
Living Proof (feat. Jelly Roll), новое видео с текстом от группы BON JOVI, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Forever (Legendary Edition)", выходящего 24 октября на Island Records:

01. Red, White And Jersey
02. Legendary (feat. James Bay)
03. We Made It Look Easy (feat. Robbie Williams)
04. Living Proof (feat. Jelly Roll)
05. Waves (feat. Jason Isbell)
06. Seeds (feat. Ryan Tedder)
07. Kiss The Bride (feat. Billy Falcon)
08. The People's House (feat. The War & Treaty)
09. Walls Of Jericho (feat. Joe Elliott)
10. I Wrote You A Song (feat. Lainey Wilson)
11. Living In Paradise (feat. Avril Lavigne)
12. My First Guitar (feat. Marcus King)
13. Hollow Man (feat. Bruce Springsteen)
14. We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil (feat. Carin León)




просмотров: 251

