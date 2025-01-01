сегодня



Новый альбом BON JOVI доступен для прослушивания



"Forever (Legendary Edition)", новый альбом группы BON JOVI, доступен для прослушивания:



01. Red, White And Jersey

02. Legendary (feat. James Bay)

03. We Made It Look Easy (feat. Robbie Williams)

04. Living Proof (feat. Jelly Roll)

05. Waves (feat. Jason Isbell)

06. Seeds (feat. Ryan Tedder)

07. Kiss The Bride (feat. Billy Falcon)

08. The People's House (feat. The War & Treaty)

09. Walls Of Jericho (feat. Joe Elliott)

10. I Wrote You A Song (feat. Lainey Wilson)

11. Living In Paradise (feat. Avril Lavigne)

12. My First Guitar (feat. Marcus King)

13. Hollow Man (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

14. We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil (feat. Carin León) http://www.bonjovi.com







