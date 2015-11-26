сегодня



Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF



Третьего июля на Napalm Records состоялся выход компиляции "Best Of The Blessed", содержащей новые версии нескольких известных номеров команды.



Трек-лист:



CD 1:

"We Drink Your Blood" (New Version 2020)

"Army Of The Night"

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"

"Werewolves Of Armenia" (New Version 2020)

"Saturday Satan" (New Version 2020)

"Amen & Attack"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Resurrection By Erection" (New Version 2020)

"Sanctified With Dynamite" (New Version 2020)

"Kreuzfeuer"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" (New Version 2019)

"Killers With The Cross "

"Sacred & Wild"

"In Blood We Trust" (New Version 2020)

"Let There Be Night"



CD 2 - The Live Sacrament (Wolfsnächte 2018):

"Fire & Forgive"

"Incense & Iron"

"Amen & Attack"

"Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend"

"Killers With The Cross"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Blessed & Possessed"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Resurrection By Erection"

"Stossgebet"

"All We Need Is Blood"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Werewolves Of Armenia"

"Lupus Die"



Earbook & LP Box (The Live Bonus Sacrament):

"Sanctified with Dynamite"

"Army Of The Night"

"Coleus Sanctus"

"Let There Be Night"



Видео с текстом к "Sacramental Sister" доступно ниже.







