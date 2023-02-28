Arts
28 фев 2023 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

3 фев 2023 : 		 Кавер-версия ALICE COOPER от POWERWOLF

11 янв 2023 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления POWERWOLF

29 ноя 2022 : 		 Новый альбом POWERWOLF выйдет весной

14 ноя 2022 : 		 Новый трек POWERWOLF

3 ноя 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

12 окт 2022 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

23 сен 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза POWERWOLF

15 сен 2022 : 		 Новый релиз POWERWOLF выйдет осенью

19 июл 2022 : 		 Вокалист BLIND GUARDIAN в новой версии POWERWOLF

8 июл 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза POWERWOLF

9 июн 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза POWERWOLF

5 май 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза POWERWOLF

31 мар 2022 : 		 Концертный релиз POWERWOLF выйдет летом

25 мар 2022 : 		 Новая песня POWERWOLF

24 дек 2021 : 		 Фрагмент стрима POWERWOLF

24 ноя 2021 : 		 Стрим от POWERWOLF

20 окт 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

12 окт 2021 : 		 POWERWOLF получили платину

5 окт 2021 : 		 Переиздание POWERWOLF выйдет зимой

29 авг 2021 : 		 POWERWOLF отменили европейский тур

15 авг 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

3 авг 2021 : 		 ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ исполняет POWERWOLF

19 июл 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

2 июл 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

24 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF
Новое видео POWERWOLF



zoom
No Prayer At Midnight, новое видео POWERWOLF. доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома Interludium, выход которого намечен на седьмое апреля. Альбом будет доступен в следующих вариантах:

- 3 LP Vinyl Transparent / Black in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat – strictly limited to 300 worldwide (Napalm Records Shop exclusive)
- 3 LP Vinyl Marbled Green / White / Black in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat – strictly limited to 300 worldwide (Powerwolf Shop exclusive)
- 3 LP Vinyl Marbled Black / Red in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat – strictly limited to 400 worldwide (EMP exclusive)
- 3 CD Earbook with 96 pages booklet – strictly limited to 1500 worldwide
- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II bundled with ticket for Un Holy Metal Mass in Cologne
- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II with Aluminium Chalice (Capacity: 0,6l, Height: 20cm, Weight: 750g) – strictly limited to 500 worldwide (Napalm Records Shop exclusive)
- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II
- 1 CD Jewel Case
- 1 LP Gatefold with poster
- 2 Music Cassette – strictly limited to 300 worldwide
- Digital Deluxe Album
- Digital Album

Трек-лист:

"Wolves Of War"
"Sainted By The Storm"
"No Prayer At Midnight"
"My Will Be Done"
"Altars On Fire"
"Wolfborn"
"Stronger Than The Sacrament"
"Living On A Nightmare"
"Midnight Madonna"
"Bête du Gévaudan"

CD 2 Communio Lupatum II:

"Werewolves Of Armenia" (by Wind Rose)
"Reverent Of Rats" (by Mystic Prophecy)
"Dancing With The Dead" (by Annisokay)
"Call Of The Wild" (by Rage)
"Venom Of Venus" (by Ad Infinitum)
"Sudenmorsian" (Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone) (by Korpiklaani)
"Stossgebet" (by Eisbrecher)
"Fire & Forgive" (by Electric Callboy)
"Armata Strigoi" (by Warkings)
"We Are The Wild" (by Lord Of The Lost)
"Night Of The Werewolves" (by Unleash The Archers)

CD 3 Interludium Orchestrale:

"Wolves Of War" (orchestral version)
"Sainted By The Storm" (orchestral version)
"No Prayer At Midnight" (orchestral version)
"My Will Be Done" (orchestral version)
"Altars On Fire" (orchestral version)
"Wolfborn" (orchestral version)
"Midnight Madonna" (orchestral version)
"Bête du Gévaudan" (orchestral version)




Комментарии

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

28 фев 2023
грозакоммунистов
Эх, научиться бы различать их песни.
28 фев 2023
d
deePress
грозакоммунистов, хе-хе, для меня есть Demons are a girl's best friends с вокалом Алиссы и все остальные )

просмотров: 585

