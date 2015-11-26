Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER заявил, что будет исполнять песни ACCEPT в... 28
*SCORPIONS «добились больших успехов» с новым альбомом во вре... 24
*UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER: «Воссоединение ACCEPT? Забудьте об этом!» 21
*Гитарист METALLICA: «Было у меня чувство вины из-за ухода из... 21
*BON JOVI посвятили песню Джорджу Флойду 19
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Powerwolf

*



19 июл 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

5 июл 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

18 май 2020 : 		 Концертное видео POWERWOLF

30 апр 2020 : 		 POWERWOLF начали сочинение

29 мар 2020 : 		 Новая версия хита POWERWOLF

28 фев 2020 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления POWERWOLF

17 янв 2020 : 		 POWERWOLF остались на NAPALM RECORDS

2 ноя 2019 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

17 окт 2019 : 		 POWERWOLF выпускают настольную игру

31 дек 2018 : 		 POWERWOLF о 2018

26 окт 2018 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

18 окт 2018 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления POWERWOLF

10 сен 2018 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

21 авг 2018 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления POWERWOLF

8 авг 2018 : 		 Кавер-версия POWERWOLF от AMARANTHE

23 июл 2018 : 		 Кавер-версия песни POWERWOLF от ELUVEITIE

15 июл 2018 : 		 SALTATIO MORTIS записали кавер на песню POWERWOLF

13 июл 2018 : 		 Новое лирик-видео POWERWOLF

23 июн 2018 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

28 май 2018 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

4 апр 2018 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома POWERWOLF

26 янв 2018 : 		 POWERWOLF в студии

24 ноя 2017 : 		 POWERWOLF начнут запись нового альбома в январе

7 авг 2017 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления POWERWOLF

7 июл 2017 : 		 Переиздания POWERWOLF выйдет летом

22 ноя 2016 : 		 Туровое издание последнего альбома POWERWOLF выйдет зимой
Показать далее
| - |

|||| 19 июл 2020

Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF



*
zoom
*
* *
Третьего июля на Napalm Records состоялся выход компиляции "Best Of The Blessed", содержащей новые версии нескольких известных номеров команды.

Трек-лист:

CD 1:
"We Drink Your Blood" (New Version 2020)
"Army Of The Night"
"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"
"Werewolves Of Armenia" (New Version 2020)
"Saturday Satan" (New Version 2020)
"Amen & Attack"
"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"
"Resurrection By Erection" (New Version 2020)
"Sanctified With Dynamite" (New Version 2020)
"Kreuzfeuer"
"Armata Strigoi"
"Kiss Of The Cobra King" (New Version 2019)
"Killers With The Cross "
"Sacred & Wild"
"In Blood We Trust" (New Version 2020)
"Let There Be Night"

CD 2 - The Live Sacrament (Wolfsnächte 2018):
"Fire & Forgive"
"Incense & Iron"
"Amen & Attack"
"Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend"
"Killers With The Cross"
"Armata Strigoi"
"Blessed & Possessed"
"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"
"Resurrection By Erection"
"Stossgebet"
"All We Need Is Blood"
"We Drink Your Blood"
"Werewolves Of Armenia"
"Lupus Die"

Earbook & LP Box (The Live Bonus Sacrament):
"Sanctified with Dynamite"
"Army Of The Night"
"Coleus Sanctus"
"Let There Be Night"

Видео с текстом к "Blessed & Possessed" доступно ниже.

POWERWOLF Debut "Blessed & Possessed" Lyric Video



Like!+1Dislike!-2


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).


просмотров: 494

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Реклама на DARKSIDE.ru Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2020 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом