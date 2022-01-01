Arts
Новости
Новый альбом POWERWOLF выйдет весной



POWERWOLF седьмого апреля выпустят новый диск Interludium, включающий шесть новых песен, а также несколько раритетов. Бонусным диском в издании станет Communio Lupatum II, в которой вошли интерпретации песен группы от таких команд как Eisbrecher, Electric Callboy, Korpiklaani, Rage и других. Альбом будет доступен в следующих вариантах:

- 3 LP Vinyl Transparent / Black in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat – strictly limited to 300 worldwide (Napalm Records Shop exclusive)
- 3 LP Vinyl Marbled Green / White / Black in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat – strictly limited to 300 worldwide (Powerwolf Shop exclusive)
- 3 LP Vinyl Marbled Black / Red in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat – strictly limited to 400 worldwide (EMP exclusive)
- 3 CD Earbook with 96 pages booklet – strictly limited to 1500 worldwide
- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II bundled with ticket for Un Holy Metal Mass in Cologne
- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II with Aluminium Chalice (Capacity: 0,6l, Height: 20cm, Weight: 750g) – strictly limited to 500 worldwide (Napalm Records Shop exclusive)
- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II
- 1 CD Jewel Case
- 1 LP Gatefold with poster
- 2 Music Cassette – strictly limited to 300 worldwide
- Digital Deluxe Album
- Digital Album

Трек-лист:

"Wolves Of War"
"Sainted By The Storm"
"No Prayer At Midnight"
"My Will Be Done"
"Altars On Fire"
"Wolfborn"
"Stronger Than The Sacrament"
"Living On A Nightmare"
"Midnight Madonna"
"Bête du Gévaudan"

CD 2 Communio Lupatum II:

"Werewolves Of Armenia" (by Wind Rose)
"Reverent Of Rats" (by Mystic Prophecy)
"Dancing With The Dead" (by Annisokay)
"Call Of The Wild" (by Rage)
"Venom Of Venus" (by Ad Infinitum)
"Sudenmorsian" (Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone) (by Korpiklaani)
"Stossgebet" (by Eisbrecher)
"Fire & Forgive" (by Electric Callboy)
"Armata Strigoi" (by Warkings)
"We Are The Wild" (by Lord Of The Lost)
"Night Of The Werewolves" (by Unleash The Archers)

CD 3 Interludium Orchestrale:

"Wolves Of War" (orchestral version)
"Sainted By The Storm" (orchestral version)
"No Prayer At Midnight" (orchestral version)
"My Will Be Done" (orchestral version)
"Altars On Fire" (orchestral version)
"Wolfborn" (orchestral version)
"Midnight Madonna" (orchestral version)
"Bête du Gévaudan" (orchestral version)

POWERWOLF To Release Interludium Album In April; Huge Album Release Show In Cologne Confirmed




просмотров: 153

