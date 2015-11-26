сегодня



Переиздание POWERWOLF выйдет зимой



17 декабря в честь десятилетия состоится выход обновлённой версии альбома POWERWOLF "Blood Of The Saints", снабжённой новым оформлением Zsofia Dankova и набором бонусного материала. Варианты изданий следующие:



- 3-LP Box Set: A total of 34 tracks, including demo & live bonus LPs, flag and a 64-page booklet. Available in 3 coloured variants of 500 copies each: Transparent Curacao vinyl (EMP), viole(n)t vinyl (Napalm Records) and crystal clear vinyl (Bandshop/Metal Blade USA)

- 3-CD Earbook: A total of 34 tracks, including demo & live bonus CDs and a 64-page booklet. Limited to 2.000 copies

- 2-CD Digibook: A total of 24 tracks, including demo bonus CD and a 36-page booklet

- Gatefold LP with A1 Poster and Insert Sheet: Available in the following vinyl variants and limitations: 180g black, orange red marbled (500 copies), silver black marbled (500 copies), white red marbled (300 copies), clear sunshine yellow vinyl (200 copies, UK exclusive), white silver blue marbled (200 copies, MB Shop exclusive), "flame" marbled (US exclusive) and white black marbled (US exclusive)



Трек-лист



Disc 1: CD - Blood of the Saints (10th Anniversary Edition)

01. Agnus Dei (Intro)

02. Sanctified with Dynamite

03. We Drink Your Blood

04. Murder at Midnight

05. All We Need Is Blood

06. Dead Boys Don't Cry

07. Son of a Wolf

08. Night of the Werewolves

09. Phantom of the Funeral

10. Die, Die, Crucified

11. Ira Sancti (When the Saints Are Going Wild)

12. In Blood We Trust (Orchestral Version)

13. Sanctified with Dynamite (Orchestral Version)

14. Ira Sancti (When the Saints Are Going Wild) [Orchestral Version]



Disc 2: CD - Blood of the Saints (Demos)

01. Sanctified with Dynamite (Demo)

02. We Drink Your Blood (Demo)

03. Murder at Midnight (Demo)

04. All We Need Is Blood (Demo)

05. Dead Boys Don't Cry (Demo)

06. Son of a Wolf (Demo)

07. Night of the Werewolves (Demo)

08. Phantom of the Funeral (Demo)

09. Die, Die, Crucified (Demo)

10. Ira Sancti (When the Saints Are Going Wild) [Demo]



Disc 3: CD - Alive in the Night

01. Lupus Daemonis (Intro) [Live]

02. Sanctified with Dynamite (Live)

03. Prayer in the Dark (Live)

04. Raise Your Fist, Evangelist (Live)

05. We Drink Your Blood (Live)

06. Werewolves of Armenia (Live)

07. Dead Boys Don't Cry (Live)

08. Resurrection by Erection (Live)

09. Saturday Satan (Live)

10. Lupus Dei (Live)







просмотров: 366

