*DORO PESCH — о временах гранжа 280
*Новая песня GHOST 76
*Новая песня GUNS N' ROSES 50
*Новое видео KK'S PRIEST 34
*ROB HALFORD назвал "Ride The Lightning" своей любимой песней... 30
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Powerwolf

*



5 окт 2021 : 		 Переиздание POWERWOLF выйдет зимой

29 авг 2021 : 		 POWERWOLF отменили европейский тур

15 авг 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

3 авг 2021 : 		 ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ исполняет POWERWOLF

19 июл 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

2 июл 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

24 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

9 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF ft. Alissa White-Gluz

20 май 2021 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

1 май 2021 : 		 Вокалист AMON AMARTH, AVATAR и TRIVIUM на новом альбоме POWERWOLF

27 апр 2021 : 		 DORO и Chris Harms на новом альбоме POWERWOLF

26 апр 2021 : 		 Вокалисты ARCH ENEMY, PRIMAL FEAR, SOILWORK на новом альбоме POWERWOLF

1 апр 2021 : 		 Новый альбом POWERWOLF выйдет летом

12 фев 2021 : 		 Винил POWERWOLF выйдет весной

4 ноя 2020 : 		 POWERWOLF начнут запись зимой

21 авг 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

19 июл 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

5 июл 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

18 май 2020 : 		 Концертное видео POWERWOLF

30 апр 2020 : 		 POWERWOLF начали сочинение

29 мар 2020 : 		 Новая версия хита POWERWOLF

28 фев 2020 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления POWERWOLF

17 янв 2020 : 		 POWERWOLF остались на NAPALM RECORDS

2 ноя 2019 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

17 окт 2019 : 		 POWERWOLF выпускают настольную игру

31 дек 2018 : 		 POWERWOLF о 2018
Переиздание POWERWOLF выйдет зимой



17 декабря в честь десятилетия состоится выход обновлённой версии альбома POWERWOLF "Blood Of The Saints", снабжённой новым оформлением Zsofia Dankova и набором бонусного материала. Варианты изданий следующие:

- 3-LP Box Set: A total of 34 tracks, including demo & live bonus LPs, flag and a 64-page booklet. Available in 3 coloured variants of 500 copies each: Transparent Curacao vinyl (EMP), viole(n)t vinyl (Napalm Records) and crystal clear vinyl (Bandshop/Metal Blade USA)
- 3-CD Earbook: A total of 34 tracks, including demo & live bonus CDs and a 64-page booklet. Limited to 2.000 copies
- 2-CD Digibook: A total of 24 tracks, including demo bonus CD and a 36-page booklet
- Gatefold LP with A1 Poster and Insert Sheet: Available in the following vinyl variants and limitations: 180g black, orange red marbled (500 copies), silver black marbled (500 copies), white red marbled (300 copies), clear sunshine yellow vinyl (200 copies, UK exclusive), white silver blue marbled (200 copies, MB Shop exclusive), "flame" marbled (US exclusive) and white black marbled (US exclusive)

Трек-лист

Disc 1: CD - Blood of the Saints (10th Anniversary Edition)
01. Agnus Dei (Intro)
02. Sanctified with Dynamite
03. We Drink Your Blood
04. Murder at Midnight
05. All We Need Is Blood
06. Dead Boys Don't Cry
07. Son of a Wolf
08. Night of the Werewolves
09. Phantom of the Funeral
10. Die, Die, Crucified
11. Ira Sancti (When the Saints Are Going Wild)
12. In Blood We Trust (Orchestral Version)
13. Sanctified with Dynamite (Orchestral Version)
14. Ira Sancti (When the Saints Are Going Wild) [Orchestral Version]

Disc 2: CD - Blood of the Saints (Demos)
01. Sanctified with Dynamite (Demo)
02. We Drink Your Blood (Demo)
03. Murder at Midnight (Demo)
04. All We Need Is Blood (Demo)
05. Dead Boys Don't Cry (Demo)
06. Son of a Wolf (Demo)
07. Night of the Werewolves (Demo)
08. Phantom of the Funeral (Demo)
09. Die, Die, Crucified (Demo)
10. Ira Sancti (When the Saints Are Going Wild) [Demo]

Disc 3: CD - Alive in the Night
01. Lupus Daemonis (Intro) [Live]
02. Sanctified with Dynamite (Live)
03. Prayer in the Dark (Live)
04. Raise Your Fist, Evangelist (Live)
05. We Drink Your Blood (Live)
06. Werewolves of Armenia (Live)
07. Dead Boys Don't Cry (Live)
08. Resurrection by Erection (Live)
09. Saturday Satan (Live)
10. Lupus Dei (Live)

POWERWOLF Announce 10th Anniversary Edition Of Blood Of The Saints Album



просмотров: 366

