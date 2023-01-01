сегодня



Профессиональное видео с выступления POWERWOLF



Профессиональное видео с выступления POWERWOLF, которое состоялось 26 ноября на Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany, доступно для просмотра ниже.



Сет-лист:



"Faster Than The Flame"

"Incense & Iron"

"Cardinal Sin"

"Amen & Attack"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Beast Of Gévaudan"

"Stossgebet"

"Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend"

"Fire & Forgive"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Sainted By The Storm"

"Army Of The Night"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"

"Let There Be Night"

"Sanctified With Dynamite"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Werewolves Of Armenia"







+0 -0



просмотров: 308

