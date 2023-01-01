Arts
Новости
*WOLF HOFFMANN считает забавным, что UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER продол... 118
*OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB HALFORD, GLENN DANZIG вошли в список 200 ... 30
*Вокалистка ARCH ENEMY — об отношениях с DOYLE'ом 30
*Лидер BEHEMOTH: «99 % современных металл-альбомов звучат роб... 24
*KERRY KING был в ярости от того, что SLAYER прекратили суще... 23
*Вокалистка LACUNA COIL не верит, что женщин в металле будут ... 17
*Барабанщик CANNIBAL CORPSE: «Corpsegrinder во всем лучше Bar... 14
*Кассетный бокс-сет от MYSTICUM 13
*GENE SIMMONS об OZZY на 112 месте: «Это преступление!» 13
*DEE SNIDER — о разнице между вокалистом и фронтменом 10
*

Powerwolf

*



11 янв 2023 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления POWERWOLF

29 ноя 2022 : 		 Новый альбом POWERWOLF выйдет весной

14 ноя 2022 : 		 Новый трек POWERWOLF

3 ноя 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

12 окт 2022 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

23 сен 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза POWERWOLF

15 сен 2022 : 		 Новый релиз POWERWOLF выйдет осенью

19 июл 2022 : 		 Вокалист BLIND GUARDIAN в новой версии POWERWOLF

8 июл 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза POWERWOLF

9 июн 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза POWERWOLF

5 май 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза POWERWOLF

31 мар 2022 : 		 Концертный релиз POWERWOLF выйдет летом

25 мар 2022 : 		 Новая песня POWERWOLF

24 дек 2021 : 		 Фрагмент стрима POWERWOLF

24 ноя 2021 : 		 Стрим от POWERWOLF

20 окт 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

12 окт 2021 : 		 POWERWOLF получили платину

5 окт 2021 : 		 Переиздание POWERWOLF выйдет зимой

29 авг 2021 : 		 POWERWOLF отменили европейский тур

15 авг 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

3 авг 2021 : 		 ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ исполняет POWERWOLF

19 июл 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

2 июл 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

24 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

9 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF ft. Alissa White-Gluz

20 май 2021 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF
Профессиональное видео с выступления POWERWOLF



Профессиональное видео с выступления POWERWOLF, которое состоялось 26 ноября на Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany, доступно для просмотра ниже.

Сет-лист:

"Faster Than The Flame"
"Incense & Iron"
"Cardinal Sin"
"Amen & Attack"
"Dancing With The Dead"
"Armata Strigoi"
"Beast Of Gévaudan"
"Stossgebet"
"Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend"
"Fire & Forgive"
"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"
"Sainted By The Storm"
"Army Of The Night"
"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"
"Let There Be Night"
"Sanctified With Dynamite"
"We Drink Your Blood"
"Werewolves Of Armenia"

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
