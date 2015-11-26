сегодня



Новое видео POWERWOLF



“Beast Of Gévaudan”, новое видео POWERWOLF, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома Call Of The Wild, релиз которого намечен на девятое июля на Napalm Records.



Трек-лист:



CD 1



1. Faster Than the Flame

2. Beast of Gévaudan

3. Dancing with the Dead

4. Varcolac

5. Alive or Undead

6. Blood for Blood (Faoladh)

7. Glaubenskraft

8. Call of the Wild

9. Sermon of Swords

10. Undress to Confess

11. Reverent of Rats



CD 2



1. Sanctified with Dynamite feat. Ralf Scheepers

2. Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend feat. Alissa White-Gluz

3. Nightside of Siberia feat. Johan Hegg

4. Where the Wild Wolves Have Gone feat. Doro Pesch

5. Fist by Fist (Sacralize or Strike) feat. Matthew Kiichi Heafy

6. Killers with the Cross feat. Björn Strid

7. Kiss of the Cobra King feat. Chris Harms

8. We Drink Your Blood feat. Johannes Eckerström

9. Resurrection by Erection feat. Christopher Bowes

10. Saturday Satan feat. Jari Mäenpää



CD 3



1. Faster Than the Flame Orchestral Version

2. Beast of Gévaudan Orchestral Version

3. Dancing with the Dead Orchestral Version

4. Varcolac Orchestral Version

5. Alive or Undead Orchestral Version

6. Blood for Blood (Faoladh) Orchestral Version

7. Glaubenskraft Orchestral Version

8. Call of the Wild Orchestral Version

9.Sermon of Swords Orchestral Version

10. Undress to Confess Orchestral Version

11. Reverent of Rats Orchestral Version http://www.powerwolf.net

