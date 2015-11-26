Arts
Новое видео POWERWOLF



“Beast Of Gévaudan”, новое видео POWERWOLF, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома Call Of The Wild, релиз которого намечен на девятое июля на Napalm Records.

Трек-лист:

CD 1

1. Faster Than the Flame
2. Beast of Gévaudan
3. Dancing with the Dead
4. Varcolac
5. Alive or Undead
6. Blood for Blood (Faoladh)
7. Glaubenskraft
8. Call of the Wild
9. Sermon of Swords
10. Undress to Confess
11. Reverent of Rats

CD 2

1. Sanctified with Dynamite feat. Ralf Scheepers
2. Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend feat. Alissa White-Gluz
3. Nightside of Siberia feat. Johan Hegg
4. Where the Wild Wolves Have Gone feat. Doro Pesch
5. Fist by Fist (Sacralize or Strike) feat. Matthew Kiichi Heafy
6. Killers with the Cross feat. Björn Strid
7. Kiss of the Cobra King feat. Chris Harms
8. We Drink Your Blood feat. Johannes Eckerström
9. Resurrection by Erection feat. Christopher Bowes
10. Saturday Satan feat. Jari Mäenpää

CD 3

1. Faster Than the Flame Orchestral Version
2. Beast of Gévaudan Orchestral Version
3. Dancing with the Dead Orchestral Version
4. Varcolac Orchestral Version
5. Alive or Undead Orchestral Version
6. Blood for Blood (Faoladh) Orchestral Version
7. Glaubenskraft Orchestral Version
8. Call of the Wild Orchestral Version
9.Sermon of Swords Orchestral Version
10. Undress to Confess Orchestral Version
11. Reverent of Rats Orchestral Version



Комментарии

sanyavorobey


20 май 2021, 16:05		Рифф цепляет уже на тизере. Песня топ. Прошлый альбом был весьма хорош, уверен, и новый должен быть тоже таким же офигенным и драйвовым!

olly71


20 май 2021, 17:14		Не понравилось совсем . выдыхается группа . Жаль были раньше хороши.


просмотров: 820

